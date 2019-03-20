Registration for the 2019 Washington Junior Football League (WJFL) 2019 season will take place Wednesday, March 27 and Wednesday, April 3 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Lakeview Park Football Fields (on Grand next to the YMCA).
Registration forms also are available at wjfl.org.
Any student residing in the Washington School District or attending a private/parochial school within the district boundaries and will be in grades four through eight next year, is eligible to participate. Students residing in nonleague or MSHSAA affiliated school districts are also eligible to participate in Washington.
WJFL participates in the 4-Rivers Youth Football League.
Equipment will be issued on July 10-11 at Lakeview Park Field.
A preseason camp will be held in the evenings July 16-18 for all grades.
Practices will begin on July 22.
The first games are scheduled for Aug. 24. Each team will play a six-game regular season schedule on Saturdays with a playoff following the regular season.
The registration fee is $175. Family discounts and financial aid are available. The fee includes all equipment but shoes. All equipment is the property of WJFL.
WJFL uses certified safety equipment, with a certified sports trainer attending all home games.
More information is available at wjfl.org or by emailing league president Mike Newbanks at mnewbanks@wjfl.org or by calling 314-795-1727.
For the safety of our participants WJFL and 4-Rivers YFL are certified USA Football Heads Up leagues. All coaches are certified to teach the safest tackling and blocking methods and are trained in health, safety and fundamental techniques.