The Owls pitchers were hard to solve Monday.
Chase Beard and Derek Williams combined for a one-hit shutout as Windsor (14-8) won at home against Pacific (4-11), 3-0.
Beard threw six innings and allowed the one hit, a double by Pacific catcher Jordan Cowsert in the fourth inning. Beard also issued one walk to second baseman Carter Myers.
Myers went on to steal second base.
Williams and Beard combined for 17 strikeouts in the game, 14 by Beard.
Williams earned the save by striking out the side in the seventh.
“Offensively we struggled,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(We) faced a pretty good lefty that’s going on to pitch at the next level. Seventeen strikeouts isn’t going to win many games. We have to do a better job of trying to make contact and hit balls where they are pitched.”
Gavin Racer kept things competitive on the mound for Pacific in the early going. Racer worked three innings and allowed just one run on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.
Alec Lonsberry pitched in relief for two innings. He allowed two runs on two hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Tyler Anderson closed out the game. In one inning pitched, he surrendered no runs on two hits and a walk.
“We used three pitchers to get them a little work before Friday,” Reed said. “Besides a couple of walks, (I) thought they all did pretty well. (I) told them that’s what we really needed going into districts. We had a little time since our last game and was able to get a little one-on-one work and I think they responded and did some of the things we talked about.”
Windsor put together just five hits, all singles by Connor Hartmann, Cooper Thomas, Justin Van Etten, Andy Omanovic and Matt Martin.
Connor Hartmann, Martin and Omanovic scored the three runs.
Nate Browning, Pierce Hartmann and Cole Stelling were credited with the runs batted in.
Pacific concludes the regular season Tuesday in a home game against Northwest at 6 p.m.
The Indians will begin the postseason Friday, playing Sullivan in the first round of the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Union.
The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.