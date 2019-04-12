Emmi Windes netted five goals Monday as the Crosspoint Christian School soccer Lady Cougars raced past Lighthouse Prep of Jefferson City, 6-0.
“I am very pleased with our play today and look forward to more improvements getting ready for Joplin,” Crosspoint Head Coach Leslie Blackburn said.
Crosspoint improved to 7-0 on the season with the win.
Windes was joined in the scoring column by Lydia Young while Sara Blackburn and Kate Williams shared the shutout in goal.
Windes scored three minutes into the game on an assist from Young to give the Lady Cougars the lead.
Young scored in the 14th minute and Windes scored her second 20 minutes into the game.
Windes scored in the 26th minute for her second hat trick of the season.
“Our last practice focused cleaning up our passing while playing as a team and we looked good from the start,” Blackburn said.
Crosspoint allowed three shots on goal while attempting 20 for the first half.
Windes scored again two minutes into the second half. The final goal came in the 49th minute with Windes scoring again on an assist from Annabelle Beckmann.
“Our midfielders were doing a nice job creating chances for strikers and Windes was making the most of it for sure tonight,” said Blackburn. “Trinity Smith was contributing to our offensive chances as well tonight from sweeper position where she is normally a wall in the middle defensively.”
Blackburn said the team rotated players for the rest of the game.
“Having a nice cushion allowed us to get in Ava Weldy, one of our newer players, to get some touches while also moving around players to get the rest of the subs into play who are also new to us.”
Windes shifted to a defensive role.
“We sent Windes back to defense while Weldy was playing right midfield,” Blackburn said. “With 10 minutes left in the game we moved Kate Williams back to goal and let Sara Blackburn play center midfield. Williams picked up her first career save. Faith Mayher and Mikayla Suttles both saw some play time as well.”
Crosspoint took 12 shots on goal in the second half and Lighthouse Prep had five shots.