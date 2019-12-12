Mackenzie Wilson’s big night gave the New Haven Lady Shamrocks a chance.
But, in the end, Fulton edged New Haven for third-place Saturday in the Montgomery County Tournament.
“Fulton was very aggressive on both ends of the court,” New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick said. “For the most part, we handled that pressure, but we missed a few chances to convert at the basket when we did beat their pressure. We also didn’t convert our free throws into points like we need to.”
Peirick was happy with his team’s effort in the tournament.
“All in all, I feel like we had a good tournament even though we didn’t bring home any hardware,” Peirick said. “All of the girls played hard each night. We played three really good teams and competed every night.”
Wilson hit six three-point baskets for the Lady Shamrocks (2-2) while also going 3-7 from the free-throw line. She made the all-tournament team for New Haven.
“Mackenzie definitely deserved her spot on the all-tournament team,” said Peirick. “She averaged 16 points, three steals, and three assists per game. She also only had five turnovers in three games. That’s from a point guard who handles the ball multiple times each possession.”
Wilson scored eight in the first quarter as New Haven led Fulton after eight minutes, 13-10. Fulton came back to take a 23-21 lead at the break. Fulton was up 38-31 after three quarters.
Three New Haven players were next with four points apiece.
McKenzie Overschmidt, Ellie Westermeyer and Hannah Rethemeyer each netted four points.
Caroline Otten and Alexis Sidwell scored two points apiece.
New Haven had six three-point baskets and went 7-15 from the free-throw line.
Kiah Pittman led Fulton with 12 points.
Kayanna Gaines and Alyssa Devel netted 11 points apiece. Gaines was named to the all-tournament team.
Sydney Hedgpath was next with six points and Carly Fisher added four points.
Fulton hit four three-point baskets and went 8-17 from the free-throw line.
MVP Quincy Erickson scored 26 points to lead Hermann to the title over Montgomery County, 61-45.
Grace Winkelmann was next with 14 points while Maya Wideman scored 10.
Sam Quaethem and Renee Finke scored 13 points apiece for Montgomery County.
Taylor Flake and Finke made the all-tournament team from Montgomery County. The other player on the all-tournament team was Clopton’s Megan Harrelson.