There’s no place like home, especially for the Union boys track Wildcats.
Union won the Four Rivers Conference varsity title Monday at Stierberger Stadium, cruising to the meet title with 171 points.
Sullivan was second at 125 while St. James was the only other team to surpass 100 points, ending at 111.
Owensville (96), Pacific (76), Hermann (67), St. Clair (46) and New Haven (32) rounded out the team standings.
“The meet had a lot of competition this year,” Pacific Coach Steve Musial said. “Pacific boys are young and learned a lot this meet.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — St. James senior Grant Conway, the Four Rivers Conference male athlete of the meet, triumphed with a time of 10.77. Union’s Christophe Poinsett and Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship were next.
• 200-meter dash — Conway was the winner in 22.27 with Union’s Demetrius Clark ending second and Hermann’s Brennan Knipping third.
• 400-meter dash — Clark captured the title in 52.89 with Mason Parker of St. James taking second and Mason Davis of Pacific ending third.
• 800-meter run — St. Clair’s Tyler Stark won in 2:01.93 with Bam Wizeman and Austin Terry of Owensville taking the next two spots.
• 1,600-meter run — Hermann’s Carter Hemeyer rocketed through the field to win in 4:42.65. New Haven’s Joseph Rethemeyer was second with Union’s Dominick Beine taking third.
• 3,200-meter run — Dalton Gleeson of Hermann won in 10:15.69. Hermann’s Jake Weber and New Haven’s Rethemeyer were the next two finishers.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Conway won with a time of 13.94. Connor Gorrell of St. James was second with Union’s Cameron Kriete ending third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Conway won again, taking the gold medal with a time of 38.96. Clark was second with Union’s Poinsett ending third.
• 400-meter relay — Sullivan’s team of Blaine Blankenship, Ross Farris, Ethan Krygiel and Jason Blankenship won in 43.79. Union and St. Clair were next.
• 800-meter relay — Sullivan’s team of Ethan Krygiel, Jonathan Krygiel, Blaine Blankenship and Jason Blankenship crossed the stripe in 1:33.06. St. Clair and St. James were next.
• 1,600-meter relay — The Sullivan team of Kyle Lewis, Ethan Krygiel, Ethan Light and Jonathan Krygiel won in 3:27.21. Union and Pacific were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — New Haven’s foursome of Dominic Lewis, Rethemeyer, Tim Madden and Martin Lewis won in 8:33.83. Hermann and Sullivan were next.
• Shot put — Union’s Eli Schulze chucked the shot 47-8.5 to win. Sullivan’s Tyler Hesse and Union’s Kurtis Gillison were next.
• Discus — Hesse won the title at 133-1. Schulze and Gillison grabbed the next two spots for Union.
• High jump — Clark edged Kriete for the title as both cleared 6-0. Owensville’s Terry was third.
• Long jump — Blaine Blankenship of Sullivan posted a distance of 21-6 to win. Tyler Recker of St. James was second with Riley Wehmeyer of Owensville ending third.
• Triple jump — Blaine Blankenship also won the triple jump at 42-6.5. St. Clair’s Rafael Allen was second with Union’s Peyton Burke ending third.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Gavin McDonald broke the meet record by clearing 14-6. He also established a new Pacific school mark. Owensville’s Luther was next and Michael Birkner of St. James placed third. The old mark was held by Union’s Collin Sheridan and was set in 1998.
• Javelin — Sullivan’s Trevor Hamblin won the title at 146-10. Union’s Nicholas Luechtefeld and Owensville’s Jacob Luther finished second and third, respectively.