Everybody was chasing the Wildcats at Washington Tuesday.
Union’s boys track team was victorious in a five-team meet that also included Washington, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Warrenton and The Fulton School (St. Albans). Union’s boys posted the top score of 134 points.
Washington’s boys finished second with 109 points, followed by Warrenton (71), Borgia (58) and Fulton School (six).
Event Results
• 100-meter dash — Union’s Christophe Poinsett won in 11.7. Teammate Demetrius Clark took second and Washington’s Daulton Bender third.
“We continue to see impressive races from Christophe Poinsett and we had the opportunity to see Demetrius Clark race for the first time this season,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “We are very optimistic about these two athletes, as they are beginning the season in great shape, especially in the 300 hurdles. We are also showing that we have some depth in the sprinting events, with Cameron Kriete and Daniel Thwing as freshman standouts. Their progress is exciting to watch, and we are ready for the Union Relays to see them really show their stuff.”
• 200-meter dash — Union’s Clark was the winner in 22.7. Bender took second and Warrenton’s Samuel Toenges finished third.
• 400-meter dash — Conner Maher of Washington won in 53.5. Borgia’s Grant Straatmann was second and Warrenton’s Connor Tittel third.
• 800-meter run — Washington’s Noah Little was first in 2:13.7. Teammate Mason Kauffeld took second and Borgia’s Garren Parks finished third.
• 1,600-meter run — Little again won for Washington in 4:50.9. Union’s Dominick Beine took second. Washington’s Kauffeld was third.
• 3,200-meter run — Borgia’s Drew Sinder won in 10:57.2. Second place went to Jace Cavness of The Fulton School.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Adam Bell of Borgia won in 16.5. Warrenton’s Nicholas Mertens took second and Washington’s Sam Ancell third.
“Adam Bell looks like he will lower his school records in both hurdles races,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Clark won for Union in 40.1. Teammate Poinsett was second. Borgia’s Bell took third.
• 400-meter relay — Borgia took first place in 44.4. Warrenton finished second and Washington third.
“Our boys 400-meter relay team of Adam, Cole Meyer, Grayson Helm and Sam Schmidt are already challenging the school record in the (event),” Figas said.
• 800-meter relay — Warrenton finished first in 1:33.6. Washington finished second and another Warrenton team placed third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Warrenton won in 3:35.6. Washington placed second and Borgia third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Borgia won with the fastest time of 9:04. Washington finished second and Union third.
“Our distance group of Drew Snider, Grant Straatmann, Garren Parks and Nicholas Weber ran our first 3,200-meter relay of the year and ran really well,” Figas said. “We have been keeping the distance crew out of their main events form the most part and I think we will be right in the mix for top spots when we start racing our strengths.”
• Shot put — Warrenton’s Joshua Heap was the winner at 45-7.75. Union’s Kurtis Gillison and Eli Schulze took second and third, respectively.
• Discus — Union’s Schulze had the top throw of 118-10. Gillison was second and Warrenton’s Heap took third.
• High jump — Clark won for Union at 5-10. The Wildcats took the top three spots with Cameron Kriete placing second and Joey Sullivan third.
• Long jump — Poinsett won for Union with a distance of 18-10. Warrenton’s Dylan Smith was second and Borgia’s Grayson Helm third.
• Triple jump — Washington’s Bryce Meyer won at 38-7.5. Union’s Diego Orozco was second and Warrenton’s Kolby Meine third.
• Pole vault — Washington’s Travis Bieg won with the top height of 10 feet. Union’s Daniel Thwing took second and Warrenton’s Mason Miller finished third.
• Javelin — Washington’s Andrew Gildehaus won at 156-2. Nicolas Luchtefeld was second for Union and Washington’s Cory Hardesty took third.