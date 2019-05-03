Getting a chance to tune up before this week’s conference meets, Washington and Union competed Saturday at the Kirkwood Dale Collier Invitational.
In the boys standings, Union placed 10th with 24 points while Washington was 11th at 115 points.
Hickman won the meet title with 100.5 points while Kirkwood (97.5) and Jefferson City (94.5) were next. There were 18 teams in the boys meet.
On the girls side, Washington was 14th with 24 points while Union scored 17 points to place 17th.
East St. Louis won with 87 points with Jefferson City and Parkway Central tying for second at 59 points each.
There were 22 girls teams competing in the meet.
Girls
Washington’s Claire Ayers was second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:16.10. Teammate Mia Reed was sixth in 5:21.93.
Union’s Caroline Dunne was second in the shot put at 36-6.75. Union’s Jaiden Powell was seventh at 33-7.
Washington’s Morgan Gratza placed second in the high jump at 5-2.
Ayers was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:23.85.
Union’s Deseray Washington ended fourth in the 100-meter high hurdles in 15.35.
Union’s Ella Coppinger placed seventh in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.87.
Boys
Washington’s Daulton Bender was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash in 22.40.
Union’s Demetrius Clark ended third in the 400-meter dash in 50.50. Bender placed fifth in 50.98 and Union’s Christophe Poinsett was sixth in 51.21.
Union’s Eli Schulze placed third in the shot put with a top throw of 46-1.5.
Union’s 400-meter relay team of Clark, Daniel Thwing, Cameron Kriete and Poinsett ended third in 44.24.
Kriete was sixth in the high jump, clearing 5-6.