After finishing third in Friday’s Red Pool, the Union baseball Wildcats faced South Callaway twice in the consolation portion of the Bank Classic at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union (2-3) forged a split, winning 2-0 in the opener and falling 14-1 in the second game.
First Game
“After Friday’s games we sent out a lineup for the first game against South Callaway that the coaching staff felt was our best nine right now on offense and defense and it produced our cleanest game of the year,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said.
Union didn’t generate much offense, but didn’t need to. Derek Hulsey held down the Bulldogs for the 2-0 win.
“Derek Hulsey gave us a great outing, going a strong seven innings against a quality team and giving up only three hits,” said Bailey. “We made some big plays on defense, from the first play of the game with Mason Bailey catching a ball against the fence in left field foul territory, to the last play of the game with Isaiah Hoelscher catching a running over the shoulder fly ball in foul territory at third base. And in between, Peyton Burke made some amazing catches in center field that definitely saved us from giving up multiple runs.”
Hulsey shut out South Callaway on 89 pitches, allowing three hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Union had three hits itself, but it was enough for the win.
“Our offense still struggled to produce but we were able to scratch out two runs against a very good pitcher and all that matters is we scored more than they did,” Bailey said. “We’ll definitely take this win and use it to build going forward.”
Union’s runs both came in the bottom of the second.
Matt Bray had two of the hits while Andrew Bruner posted the other one.
Zeek Koch, Isaiah Hoelscher, Peyton Burke and Ronin Straatmann walked.
Bray and Burke scored the runs.
Tyklen Salmons started for South Callaway and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks. He struck out five.
Jared Mistler pitched the final inning, striking out one.
Salmons, Caleb Hall and Drake Davidson had the hits for South Callaway.
Second Game
South Callaway scored seven times in the bottom of the first and never looked back in the second game, winning 14-1.
The Bulldogs added two in the second and five in the third. Union’s run came in the top of the third.
The game ended after five innings.
“The last game of the tournament ended up with an ugly score but we were able to see a lot of our role players for an extended amount of time and learn some things that will help us as the year goes on,” Bailey said. “It’s never ideal to lose, but we’re trying to gain as much information as possible right now so that when our first league game is played on April 1 we know what we have and how to use it.”
Union used three pitchers with Evan Hall starting and taking the loss. He gave up nine runs on seven hits and four walks. Hall fanned one.
Dylan McLone pitched an inning, allowing five unearned runs on three hits and two walks.
Coleton Anderson threw the final 1.1 innings, allowing a walk and striking out one.
Offensively, Union had two hits, a double by Trevor Kelly and a single by Andy Morrow.
Hoelscher walked twice. Zeek Koch and Blake Borgmann each walked once.
Mistler continued after finishing out the first game and he went 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and three walks. He fanned two.
Tyler Lepper finished out the game, throwing 2.1 innings while allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out three.
Peyton Leeper had three hits to lead the Bulldogs offensively. One was a triple. He also scored twice, drove in two, walked and stole a base.
Lepper had two hits, scored three times and drove in two.