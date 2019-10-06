Netting five goals in the opening half, the Union soccer Wildcats cruised to an 8-0 Four Rivers Conference win over St. Clair Tuesday at Stierberger Stadium.
“The boys really played well during the St. Clair game,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “Movement off the ball and the communication was much better than last week. The boys showed good composure on the ball by getting their heads up to find the pass and not take too many touches.”
Union scored 3:30 into the game and never looked back.
Union (8-2, 2-0) faced another league showdown Thursday at Pacific. That story can be found elsewhere in this section.
St. Clair (2-8, 0-3) played nonleague foes Valley Park and De Soto Wednesday and Thursday.
Isaac Boboc netted two of the Union goals while Isaiah Cojucaru, Austin Griffin, Eddy Luta, Luke Smith, Ronin Straatmann and Jack Wagnaar each scored once.
Luta, normally a JV player, had two assists. Colten Fink, Griffin, Evan Hall, Smith and Straatmann each had one.
Cooper Bailey made nine saves in the shutout win.
Collin Thacker made 20 saves for St. Clair.
“In the second half, we continued to move the ball and get chances,” Wideman said. “In total, the boys had 38 shots on target and Collin Thacker made some really excellent saves.”
St. Clair-Valley Park
The visiting Valley Park Hawks (5-9) scored four of their five goals Wednesday in the first half for a 5-0 win at St. Clair.
Connor Maloney led with a brace. Ali Abdalla, Ryan Blankley and Yesid Posadas each added a goal.
Maloney, Abdalla, Micah Malec, Ian Steinkamp and Josh Wilson each notched an assist.
Grant Bellchamber earned the shutout with five saves.
Thacker was 11-16 in save chances for the Bulldogs.
St. Clair-De Soto
Another visitor, De Soto (4-6) recorded a 5-1 win at St. Clair Thursday.
Zach Browne scored the lone St. Clair goal in the first half, assisted by Joey Rego.
Tyler Dutton had four goals for the Dragons, who led 4-1 at the intermission.
Aaron Burgett scored the other De Soto goal.
Mitchell Blanchard, Bryan Emmons, Bradley Hunt and Josh Smith each recorded an assist for De Soto.
Thacker was 11-16 in save chances.
De Soto goalie Zach Keck made five saves. Hunter Guertzgen also made one stop in the De Soto net.