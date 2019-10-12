Keeping its Four Rivers Conference championship hopes alive, the Union soccer Wildcats rolled to a 6-1 victory at St. Clair Tuesday.
“The boys came out a little flat,” Union Head Coach Josh Wideman said. “They worked the ball but with no purpose or intensity. We got away from the movement off the ball that made us so successful over the weekend.”
St. Clair Head Coach Casey Dildine said his team worked hard.
“The team worked really hard but a couple of slip ups hurt us in the long run,” Dildine said.
Union improved to 12-3 overall, 3-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. St. Clair dropped to 2-12 overall, 0-5 in the league.
Isaac Boboc led the Union attack with three goals and one assist.
Evan Hall, Diego Orozco and Brandon Scott scored one goal apiece. Jack Wagnaar assisted on three goals. Orozco and Luke Smith each had one assist.
“Brandon Scott has really played a big role for us thus far in the season,” Wideman said. “His decision making on the field has improved so much just in the last few weeks. Brandon is a player who we will lean on in the up coming weeks leading up to district.”
For St. Clair, Alex Hansel scored the goal with Austin Dunn assisting.
Cooper Bailey made 13 saves in goal for the Wildcats and Collin Thacker stopped 18 Union shots.
Union led 5-1 at the half and added another goal in the second half.
“It was a good win, but we just didn’t play the way I know we can,” Wideman said.