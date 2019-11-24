Coming into this season, Union boys basketball Head Coach Chris Simmons knew his team faced a major challenge.
Union graduated four starters from last year’s 16-9 Four Rivers Conference championship team.
“I think everybody looks at the scores, but I saw a lot of things tonight,” Simmons said. “I look at lineups. Every coach is trying to figure out who their top players are coming off the bench. They want to see who works well together. Tonight, we didn’t have much varsity experience out there. The experience of being pressed and playing a team bigger than us in MICDS and bigger than us in Clayton and physical like Lindbergh, is valuable. You can’t get that in practice every day.”
However, the challenge got even harder Wednesday night as the team participated in the Lindbergh jamboree against the host school, MICDS and Clayton.
The Wildcats had to play without two of their most experienced returners. Senior guard Peyton Burke is the team’s only returning starter and junior guard Mason Bailey is one of the most experienced returners. Both are injured. Burke could be ready to go for next week’s St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament. Bailey’s recovery could take longer.
“Peyton is a big part of what we are going to do,” Simmons said. “He gives us experience.”
Union dropped all three of its scrimmages Wednesday, but Simmons said there were many more important lessons to learn at this event.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Simmons said. “But there were glimpses that if we execute, we can play. But it’s are we going to execute? Are we going to take care of the ball? Are we going to block out? The times we do it, we look competitive.”
• Lindbergh — The host Flyers defeated Union, 18-14. It was 10-7 after one six-minute half.
• MICDS — Moving to the other gym, Union faced a completely different tempo with the Rams. A fastbreak team, MICDS outscored Union, 33-18. It was 18-9 at the intermission.
• Clayton — Union closed out against another quick tempo team and the Greyhounds outran the Wildcats, 28-8. It was 16-5 after one half.
“I thought at times it really wasn’t pretty and at other times, we did good things,” Simmons said. “We just have to get disciplined consistently every possession. We’ve got to be consistent.”
A positive for Union was free-throw shooting. The Wildcats hit seven of eight from the stripe during the evening.
Union also knocked down five three-point baskets on the night as well.
Union’s top scorer for the event was junior Austin Helms, who had 10 points and scored in each scrimmage.
Sophomore Tanner Hall was next with nine points.
Kaden Motley, another sophomore, netted eight points.
Sophomore Matthew Seely had five points. Senior Caleb Mabe, sophomore Collin Gerdel, junior Lance Corum and junior Jackson Dickinson had two points apiece.
“We played four sophomores tonight and there were times where they looked good,” Simmons said. “Three of them are coming right from the freshman team. They didn’t even play JV last year. They worked hard during the summer and got a lot better. For a big portion tonight, they were wide-eyed. The things that worked last year don’t work now.”
Union opens the season Tuesday at the Turkey Tournament against Pacific at 7:30 p.m. Pacific is the third seed while Union is seeded sixth.
“We’ve got four practices before we play Pacific,” Simmons said. “We’ve just got to clean it up and get more consistent. I can live with the results if they’re playing hard.”