By virtue of Tuesday’s home victory over the Hermann Bearcats, the Union basketball Wildcats clinched at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title, 58-55.
“It was a good night,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “With it being senior night, there was a lot on the line. There’s a lot of extra things going on. I thought our kids came out and really played well in the first half. I think in the second half, they started getting some easy buckets inside and I made some adjustments. I don’t think they worked at the beginning and we didn’t get out of it quickly enough and they hit threes. You have to give credit to Coach (Josh) Vinyard and his crew. They battled and never gave up. Give our kids credit, too. They didn’t roll over when things went south.”
Vinyard also complimented his opponent.
“Hat’s off to Coach Simmons and his kids,” Vinyard said. “They came out and put us on our heels. Part of that I think was that we rushed some shots and didn’t shoot it well in the first half and the other part of it was that they took us out of our rhythm with how they were stretching out their 2-3 zone.”
Union (15-7, 6-0) led comfortably for much of the game before Hermann came back in the fourth quarter to make things very uncomfortable for Union.
Union led 16-14 after one quarter, but dominated the second quarter, outscoring Hermann by a 15-3 margin, to lead 31-17 at the half.
The lead fluctuated around that before Hermann started to come back. It was 45-37 through three quarters.
Hermann’s Boyd Phillips scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter on a pair of three-point shots and a free throw after being fouled on the second shot.
“Boyd Phillips came off of the bench and hit three threes,” Vinyard said. “He has been a great teammate all year long and shows up ready to practice every day and game, even if his game time is around 10 minutes a game. He was ready for his opportunity last night to step up and as a coach it is great to see those things happen. I was really proud of him and happy for him.”
Three times, Hermann closed to within a point, 45-44, 49-48 and 51-50.
“I have a great group of kids and they don’t have any quit in them,” Vinyard said. “We told them we wanted to chip away at it one possession at a time and get it to eight going into the fourth and we were able to do that. That confidence helped us keep it rolling into the fourth. We got it to one and then had the ball down 52-50 and got a great look at the rim that (Wil) Strubberg got a hand on and blocked. He made a great play.”
Simmons said Strubberg’s block was huge.
“There was a big block by Wil with about 45 seconds to go to get us the ball,” Simmons said. “We make free throws. That’s one of our strengths. We know if we can have a lead in the last two minutes of the game, we have a good shot at coming out with the win.”
But Union hit free throws down the stretch (11-12) and managed to hold on for the win.
Hermann got a three-point shot near the end of the game to cut it to a three-point final.
Union turned to its top scorer, Trevor Kelly, and he came through with a 24-point performance.
Kelly knocked down two of the team’s five three-point baskets and went 6-6 from the free-throw line.
“Trevor is the heartbeat of our team,” Simmons said. “He pushes the ball so hard. When you can count on 12-15 points that you don’t have to coach, it opens up the game so much. They have to sag in and other guys get shots.”
Jacob Towell was next with 13 points, including one three-point shot. He was 6-7 from the free-throw line.
Wil Strubberg chipped in with 11 points, including a three-point basket. He went 2-2 from the stripe.
Peyton Burke contributed five points with one three-point basket.
Kale Crawford scored four points and Mason Bailey added one point.
For Hermann, Rhet Scheidegger led the way with 18 points. He hit two of Hermann’s seven three-point baskets. He also had five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Trent Anderson was the team’s top inside threat and he scored 17 points. Anderson went 3-6 from the free-throw line and Hermann was 4-7 from the stripe in the game. He also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
“Trent Anderson played well on both ends and did what he has consistently done all year,” Vinyard said.
Phillips had 10 points and knocked down three three-point baskets. He also added a rebound and a blocked shot.
Other Hermann scorers were Holden Ash with six points and Chet Moeckli with four. Ash also had two assists and a rebound. Moeckli added four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
“When they went triangle-and-two, Holden Ash hit two open threes to force another adjustment on their part,” Vinyard said.
Chase McKague posted two assists, two steals and a rebound. Andrew Schannuth added two assists and Sam Holland posted a rebound and an assist.
Union played St. Clair Thursday for the outright FRC title. That story can be found elsewhere in this section.
De Soto
Union defeated De Soto 61-48 Monday. Information wasn’t received about the game until after the deadline for the Wednesday Missourian.
Kelly led the team with 17 points and added four assists, three steals and one rebound.
Strubberg posted 14 points while Crawford ended with 12.
Towell was next with six points. Mason Bailey and Derek Hulsey each scored four points. Chase Mehler posted three points and Burke and Lance Corum each had one point.