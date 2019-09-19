Union jumped off to a three-touchdown lead Friday in its Four Rivers Conference opener in Sullivan.
The Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) needed every one of those to prevail over the Eagles (1-2, 0-1), 35-21.
“There are some things we need to clean up,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “But, overall, I’m pleased with the effort out of our kids.”
Union scored both of the touchdowns in the opening quarter and built up the lead to 21-0 before Sullivan struck back.
“When our offense is truly rolling, you’re looking at a three-headed or sometimes, a four-headed monster,” Grahl said. “You’ve got to pick your poison. They chose early to take away Peyton Burke and that left Chase Mehler wide open all over the field. Derek (Hulsey) did his job making the reads and we were able to move the ball up and down the field. I was very pleased with the step forward our offense took tonight.”
At halftime, Union held a 28-14 advantage.
Scoring slowed down in the second half with each team scoring once. Sullivan’s final touchdown, 3:32 to play, brought the Eagles within striking distance, but Union was able to hold on.
“They got one late on our second stringers, but the expectation is that they need to play at the same level as our starters, so we’re disappointed in giving up that late one, but Sullivan is a well-coached team, hard-nosed and they play a physical brand of football. They’re not out of it until the scoreboard says 0:00. Hat’s off to them for playing a hard game.”
The game took a somber turn soon after the final Sullivan score as Union senior lineman Colten Duvall suffered a back injury and had to be immobilized and transported to the hospital by an ambulance.
“It’s tough whenever you lose a player to injury, especially when it looks to be pretty serious,” Grahl said. “Our medical staff, Danielle Peters, did a wonderful job getting out there and taking care of him. Prayers go out to him and his family and we need to make sure he gets back healthy as soon as possible.”
Duvall was released from the hospital late Friday night and Grahl reported he is OK.
Scoring
Union jumped on top with Matt Bray scoring on a three-yard run with 8:16 to go in the opening quarter. Hunter Grafrath hit the first of his five extra point kicks in the game.
Just over two minutes later, Peyton Burke scored on a 65-yard reception from Derek Hulsey and Union led 14-0 with 6:06 to play in the opening quarter.
Hulsey found Chase Mehler down the right sideline with 10:12 to play in the half and Grafrath’s kick made it 21-0.
But that’s where Sullivan started to come back.
The Eagles, a double-tight running team, went to the air and Levi Hurt hit Bode Janish for a 59-yard touchdown pass to put Sullivan on the board with 8:38 left in the half.
The teams traded touchdowns before the break. Hulsey scrambled and found Mehler for a 32-yard score with 4:09 to play and Hurt hit Dillon Farrell for an 80-yard touchdown with 3:56 remaining in the half. Devyn Harmon, who kicked all three extra points, had a field goal attempt miss late in the second quarter and it was 28-14 at the break.
Both defenses stepped up in the second half. Hulsey threw his fourth touchdown of the night, 21 yards to Nathan Bagley, with 3:04 to go in the third quarter.
Hurt’s third touchdown pass of the night went for 79 yards to Janish with 3:32 left in the game.
Statistics
Hulsey had a big night, completing 27 of 35 attempts for 361 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
Mehler caught 13 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
Burke had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Donavan Rutledge caught five passes for 49 yards. Joey Sullivan had two catches for 14 yards. Bagley made one catch for a 21-yard touchdown and Bray had one reception for 11 yards.
On the ground, Bray led the way with nine carries for 58 yards and one touchdown. Coleton Anderson ran 11 times for 49 yards.
Gavin Wencker had one carry for one yard. Hulsey lost 14 yards on four attempts while Bagley had one carry for a seven-yard loss.
Union played without Christophe Poinsett, who was out due to a concussion suffered during practice.
Hurt went 8-13 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns.
Janish had two catches for 139 yards and two scores. Farrell caught two passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. Jacob Hatcher had three catches for 66 yards and Carter Dace pulled in one pass for one yard.
On the ground, Dace led the Eagles with 19 carries for 56 yards. Janish ran nine times for 21 yards.
Harmon had four carries for nine yards and Lucas Glaser picked up eight yards on one carry.
Hurt had four carries for two yards. Trey Blankenship ran three times for four yards and Ethan Krygiel had one carry for three yards.
Defensive statistics for both teams were not available at deadline.
Week 4
Union returns home to host Pacific in another Four Rivers Conference game. The contest also has Class 4 District 5 implications. Both teams are in the district. Union stands sixth with 36.67 points while Pacific (0-3, 0-1) had 17.33 points.
Lebanon (3-0, 59.67 points) leads the district with Helias (3-0, 56.33), Camdenton (3-0, 53) and Washington (3-0, 44) also undefeated.
Rolla (2-1, 38.5) also is above Union. Between Union and Pacific is Marshfield (1-2).
Pacific played its most competitive game last week at home against St. Clair in the Four Rivers Conference opener, losing 21-14.
Colton Thompson quarterbacks the Indians and he has a number of experienced receivers returning this season. Thompson has thrown for three of Pacific’s four touchdowns so far.
“Pacific is going to throw the ball and spread us out a little bit,” Grahl said. “They’re a solid football team. We’re going to have to have our best effort to get another Four Rivers Conference football win.”
Pacific has gotten better each week after two losses to St. Francis Borgia Regional (38-0) and Washington (42-13) to start the season.
Makai Parton is Pacific’s top running back and tackler with 22 stops, two sacks and one fumble recovery. Samuel Williams is next with 20 tackles and a sack.