After watching his team go undefeated in last weekend’s Laker Soccer Shootout in Camdenton, Union Head Coach Josh Wideman feels his Wildcats are the event’s true champion.
Union (11-3) defeated Fulton Friday, 8-0.
Returning Saturday, the Wildcats roared past Moberly, 8-0, and edged Fatima in the final game, 1-0.
“The boys played very, very well this weekend,” Wideman said. “The movement off the ball, the communication, the simple passes, the one-touch passes, the give-and-goes, are all those things they excelled throughout the weekend. I believe that we truly won the tournament. We are the only team that won all three games and did not allow a goal in any game.”
Fulton
Evan Hall netted the first two goals for the Wildcats with runs down the right wing.
Daniel Thwing netted the next goal and Eddy Luta followed with a goal.
Isaiah Cojucara scored twice. Jack Wagnaar rounded out scoring in the opening half and it was 7-0 at the break.
“The boys really showed me that they are all starting to work together for the same goal,” Wideman said. “We controlled the game by playing a possession style. We are learning every day what our responsibilities are in the different situations throughout the game.”
Wagnaar netted the final goal six minutes into the second half with Isaiah Hoelscher assisting.
Diego Orozco posted three assists. Luke Smith had two while Cojucara and Luta added one assist apiece.
Moberly
It was another rout for the Wildcats to start play Saturday morning.
Isaac Boboc netted the opening goal with an assist by Wagnaar on a give-and-go play.
Thwing scored on an assist from Ronin Straatmann and Garrett Nagle scored on a long shot with Hoelscher assisting.
“The boys really played with composure in the first half,” Wideman said. “They didn’t force the ball into the middle.”
In the second half, Hall and Boboc scored with Wagnaar assisting on both.
The two Isaiahs teamed up with Cojucara scoring off of Hoelscher’s rebound.
Luta scored next with Cojucara assisting and Orozco rounded out the scoring with Wagnaar assisting.
“This was another game the we played with confidence in our ball control and communication,” Wideman said.
Fatima
The final game also proved to be the toughest in the event.
The Comets, from Westphalia, yielded only one goal to Union’s squad. The goal came off of a Hoelscher free kick with Wagnaar scoring off of the rebound.
“It was a very well-played game on both sides of the ball for us,” Wideman said. “We didn’t give up any Grade A scoring chances.”
Wideman lauded Cooper Bailey, who made nine saves in the game. He earned three shutout victories over the weekend.
Wideman praised Straatmann for leading the defense and Brandon Scott for playing solid at right back.
“Overall we really gained some well-deserved confidence this weekend,” Wideman said.
Union visited St. Clair Tuesday afternoon and travels to Washington Wednesday. The varsity game at Scanlan Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m.