Bring on the Black Knights.
Justin Grahl’s Union Wildcats are just about ready to host Farmington in the 2019 season opener. Friday’s game will be played at Stierberger Stadium and will be Grahl’s first official contest after last Friday’s jamboree at Rolla. Kickoff Friday is 7 p.m.
“When we evaluate any early season scrimmage or jamboree we are really looking to see how well we can do the basics, things like catching, blocking, and tackling,” Grahl said. “We don’t really scheme much for a jamboree so we really want to see what our kids can do out of our base looks. There were a lot of positives taken from the jamboree. Now we’re focused on getting ready for the speed of Friday nights.”
Union faced host Rolla, Waynesville and the new Capital City High School from Jefferson City. Capital City is playing a JV schedule this season with freshmen and sophomores.
Grahl saw many positives from Friday night, starting with the offensive line.
“Our offensive line took a big step forward on Friday,” Grahl said. “Our team understands that everything we do starts in the trenches and we have asked our line to pick up new schemes this year. Colten Duvall and Andy Morrow have stepped up as leaders of our line, and their hard work is definitely starting to pay off. We have also seen the emergence of two freshman offensive linemen, Alex Mendenhall, and Brady Lause, who are stepping up and providing depth.”
Several others showed signs of being ready for more repetitions at the varsity level.
“Offensively, we were very impressed with sophomore Coleton Anderson,” Grahl said. “He ran the ball very hard and is making steps towards being a varsity level back. Defensively, junior Gavin Wencker was very impressive. He has come a long way since transferring midseason last year.”
Still, there is work to be done.
“Right now we need to sharpen up all aspects of our game, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” said Grahl. “We made the mistakes that you commonly see in a jamboree but getting those ironed out before Farmington is going to be our key to the game. So often, Week 1 comes down to the team that makes fewer mistakes.”
Farmington went 7-4 last season, starting with a 23-12 win over Union in St. Francois County. Farmington defeated Hillsboro to open the Class 4 district playoffs, but lost in the semifinals to Festus.
Farmington has been assigned this year to Class 4 District 1. Union is in Class 4 District 5 this season. That district has changed a bit. Champion Camdenton returns as do Helias, Pacific, Rolla, Union and Washington.
Newcomers this year are Lebanon and Marshfield, which replace St. Francis Borgia Regional and Sullivan. Those two schools were moved down to Class 3.
“We weren’t expecting a lot of change in our district from last year,” Grahl said. “It is no doubt a tough district top to bottom, but we are excited about the challenge it will present. Really, it all comes down to taking care of business during the regular season and getting better each week to prepare us for postseason play.”