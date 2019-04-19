Chalk up another first for the Union baseball Wildcats.
Union (6-7, 3-1) has its first winning streak of the year, thanks to a 7-2 Four Rivers Conference win at St. James Monday afternoon.
“We’ve won two in a row for the first time all year,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “More importantly, our pitching is getting more consistent with throwing strikes and our defense is starting to make the routine play consistently.”
Additionally, Union is finding offensive rhythm as well.
“The top of our order is hitting the ball hard and the middle of our order is coming through at times,” Bailey said. “If we can limit strikeouts and finish games we’ll hopefully continue to improve as we move toward the end of the season.”
Union set the tone with a run in the top of the first. The Wildcats added two runs in the third and another in the fourth.
The seventh inning was wild for both sides. Union scored three times, but St. James rallied to break the shutout with a pair of runs before Union logged the final out.
Andrew Bruner went the distance for Union, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out five.
“Andrew Bruner threw a very good game against a good lineup,” Bailey said. “St. James hit the ball hard but Andrew threw to contact and used our defense, and they came through for him. It was very windy and every ball to the outfield was tough but Drew Willingham and Peyton Burke did a great job in unpleasant conditions.”
Offensively, Union had 11 hits. Trevor Kelly set the pace with three hits, including a double.
Matt Bray and Isaiah Hoelscher each had two hits. Hoelscher doubled.
Andy Morrow added a double while Bruner, Burke and Derek Hulsey singled.
Bruner was hit by a pitch.
Burke swiped two bases. Hoelscher, Hulsey, Donavan Rutledge and Willingham each had one stolen base.
Mason Bailey contributed a sacrifice fly.
Kelly scored three times and Willingham crossed the plate twice. Hoelscher and Burke also scored.
Bray and Hoelscher each had two RBIs. Morrow, Burke and Bailey drove in one run apiece.
“Our entire lineup contributed and that helped us secure a big win,” Ryan Bailey said. “Trevor continues to hit the ball hard every at bat, as he’s on pace to set our school record for doubles in a season. Matt and Isaiah led us at the top of the order with multi-hit, multi-RBI days at the plate.
“Our next four hitters all had hits on the day and our last two spots in the order either reached base multiple times or had an RBI on a well-hit ball,” Bailey continued. “Overall, it was good to see us swing the bat from top to bottom of the lineup.”
Derek Skaggs took the loss for St. James. He went 6.2 innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) on 10 hits and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Dylan Gibson got the final out and allowed a hit.
Lucas Bahr, Gibson and Lyndon Carson each had two hits. Andrew Branson and Rustin Branum each had one hit.
Bahr and Branum walked. Branum and Branson stole bases.
Branson and Branum scored the runs while Branson and Bahr had the RBIs.