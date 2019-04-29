Hanging on has been a theme for the Union baseball Wildcats.
Union (7-7, 4-1) hung on Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark to edge Owensville, 4-2. And that allowed the Wildcats to hold onto a one-game lead in the Four Rivers Conference standings.
Union was scheduled to visit Sullivan (11-5, 3-2) in another key showdown Thursday. That game was postponed due to rain and will be played May 1.
Owensville defeated Sullivan Wednesday, 3-2.
Owensville is 4-2 in league play while Hermann is 2-2. Teams with three league losses are St. James and Pacific.
In Tuesday’s game, both the Dutchmen and Wildcats scored once in the first. Union took the lead with a run in the second and two more in the fifth. Owensville cut into the lead in the seventh with a final run.
Each side used two pitchers with Trevor Kelly picking up the win. Over four innings, he allowed an unearned run on two hits and one walk. He fanned one.
Andrew Bruner closed out the game, going three innings for a save. He allowed a run on two hits.
“Trevor Kelly and Andrew Bruner were outstanding on the mound,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “We have a lot of games coming up later this week and for them to give us a combined complete game in only 78 pitches was huge. They both pitched to contact and trusted their defense and with only one strikeout for the game our defense was up to the challenge. It was a game for us to build on from a pitching and defense standpoint.”
Owensville got four innings from Trevor Abernathy and he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter.
Bryor Bogle pitched the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and a hit batter.
Union didn’t get much offensively with five hits. Bailey said Union was effective.
“We didn’t have a great game at the plate in terms of base hits but we did a good job of putting the ball in play and running the bases well to score enough runs to get the win,” Bailey said.
Peyton Burke had two of the hits while Kelly, Matt Bray and Isaiah Hoelscher each had one hit.
Kelly, Hoelscher and Zeek Koch walked. Drew Willingham was hit by pitches twice.
Burke stole two bases. Hoelscher, Koch and Dylan McLone each had one steal.
Andy Morrow had two sacrifice flies. Willingham added another.
Kelly scored two runs and Bray and Burke scored once.
Morrow drove in two and Willingham had the other RBI.
“Owensville’s pitcher did a good job of varying his tempo and pitching quick and then taking his time and it kept us off balance. We did convert when we had the opportunity, scoring guys that reached base on hits, walks, and hit batsmen with three sacrifice flies that show growth in our plate awareness.
“Earlier in the year we struck out in some of those situations,” Bailey said. “Hopefully we’re getting better and moving toward a successful end of the season.”
Owensville’s big hit was a home run by Braden Smith in the seventh.
Bogle, Drew Baumbach and Javohntae Gates each singled. Gates also walked. Trey Fisher sacrificed.
Abernathy and Smith scored. Smith and Baumbach drove in the runs.