By virtue of a 54-32 win at home Friday, the Union football Wildcats wrapped up second place in the Four Rivers Conference.
Union (6-3, 5-1) finished behind undefeated St. Clair (9-0, 6-0) in the league race and the win over Hermann kept the Wildcats above Sullivan (5-4, 4-2) and Hermann (6-3, 3-3).
“If you look at us tonight, there were some definite bright spots,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We were well balanced tonight. We were able to move the ball through the air and on the ground, but we had a lack of execution overall. We had some fumbled snaps, missed tackles and a sidelines penalty. That’s not us and it can’t be us moving forward. If you look at our district, you’re going to have to be nearly perfect to win it. We’ll clean it up this week and get better for the next.”
Hermann Head Coach Andy Emmons felt his team could have played better.
“We didn’t play up to our standards,” Emmons said. “Union is a very good football team and they played well. I was very proud with the way our guys fought in the second half and gave ourselves a chance. The defense stepped up and played. It’s really hard to keep up with their speed. Coach Grahl is doing a good job with them.”
The victory was not enough to give Union a home game in the Class 4 District 5 playoffs. Union will hit the road to play at third-seeded Lebanon Friday in Week 10.
Hermann will host Montgomery County in Week 10 in Class 2 District 5.
Seniors Lead Way
It was senior night at Stierberger Stadium and multiple Union seniors stepped up in the game.
Quarterback Derek Hulsey completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 311 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
“He had a strong performance,” Grahl said. “If you look at the last couple of weeks, we’ve been really heavy on the ground. We trust Derek and we know his capabilities through the air. He was able to shine tonight and took what the defense gave him.”
Running back Matt Bray ran the ball 33 times for 196 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He also caught two passes for 69 yards.
“It was just a well-balanced attack,” said Grahl. “We were able to run the ball early and they started to stack the box. We took advantage of it. We were able to go on the ground and in the air. That’s the type of team we want to be. We want to take advantage of what the defense gives us.”
Peyton Burke caught two passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Mehler had three catches for 30 yards and one touchdown. Defensively, he had five assisted tackles.
Christophe Poinsett had two carries for 39 yards and one touchdown, one catch for 15 yards and a touchdown, two tackles, six assists and a 15-yard kickoff return.
Nick Luechtefeld was the top tackler with five solo stops to go with eight assists.
David Clark ended with one tackle and four assists and pressured Hermann quarterback Chase McKague throughout the night. Senior Zeek Koch also had one tackle and four assists.
But it wasn’t just seniors who stepped up for the Wildcats. Junior Donavan Rutledge caught five passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns. He also intercepted a pass.
“Everybody talks about wanting to take Peyton and Chase away, but Donavan’s a special receiver and we knew it was only a matter of time before he went off,” Grahl said. “Tonight was the night and there are many more to come.”
Junior Gavin Wencker had two tackles and three assists. Sophomore Andy Saebens ended with two tackles and three assists.
Junior Josh Meyer ended with one tackle and three assists.
Hermann Stats
For Hermann, McKague completed four of 12 attempts for 35 yards and two interceptions.
Trent Gleeson completed a halfback option pass for a 61-yard touchdown. Brennan Knipping was intercepted on his lone attempt.
Knipping was Hermann’s leading rusher with six carries for 74 yards. Gleeson ran nine times for 61 yards.
“He’s a beast,” Emmons said. “He’s a heck of a football player. He’s worked hard. We try to get him the ball as much as we can in space. When he plays with an edge, he’s really hard to stop. He made a couple of really special plays tonight.”
Trent Anderson ran four times for 26 yards before he left the game with a head injury in the second quarter.
Emmons reported Tuesday that Anderson slowly is getting better.
McKague carried six times for 19 yards. Markus Eldringhoff ran four times for five yards, Holden Ash had two carries for three yards and Brody Fredrick ran once for one yard.
Keegan Head was the top receiver with two catches for 71 yards. Gleeson had two catches for 17 yards and Fredrick caught a pass for eight yards.
Gleeson twice stripped the ball away from Union runners and scored a touchdown on one of those.
Ash also recovered a fumble. Carter Hemeyer intercepted a pass.
Gleeson had three sacks and Fredrick added one.
Defensively, Gleeson was credited with 19 solo tackles and four assists. Ash was next with four tackles and two assists.
Collin Heather had four solo stops. Fredrick had three tackles and five assists.
Head and McKague also had three tackles. Luke Bader and Nick Waechter each had two tackles and two assists. Hemeyer and Eldringhoff had two tackles apiece.
“Coach Emmons does a wonderful job with his kids,” Grahl said. “They are hard-nosed and physical. Those kids don’t miss the weight room. I forsee them having a special run through Class 2.”
Game Highlights
Union scored first on a 45-yard pass from Hulsey to Rutledge. Hermann came back and took a 7-6 lead on a McKague run and Kenny Hoener kick before Bray put Union back on top, 12-7. That’s how the first quarter ended.
Union jumped ahead with 14 points in the second quarter to lead 26-7 at the intermission.
Both teams found their scoring touch in the third quarter. Combined, they scored 40 points with Union leading, 47-26, going to the final quarter.
“Our kids were mad,” Emmons said. “They were fired up for the second half. It would be nice to find that from the beginning, but sometimes, that’s how it goes.”
The pace of the game slowed down with all of the scoring and the final quarter slowed down even further with many penalties.
“The second half was sloppy,” Grahl said. “Let’s call it what it is, there was a lack of execution from us and we’ve got to clean it up and get better before the playoffs.”
Gleeson scored on one fumble recovery and nearly had a second one which was called down after an inadvertent whistle.
“It should have counted,” Emmons said. “The white hat came and apologized because he blew the whistle accidentally after Gleeson stripped the ball. That was a back-breaker because it would have cut it to a much closer game.”
Lebanon
Union has been through Lebanon already this season, on the way to and from a Week 6 game at Bolivar.
The Yellojackets went 7-2 in the regular season, the first in Class 4. Lebanon was the Class 5 District 5 champion last year, losing in the quarterfinals to Carthage.
The Laclede County school lost twice this season, to 8-1 West Plains in Week 5, 36-35, and to Camdenton in Week 6, 28-0.
Wins have come over Springfield schools Kickapoo, Central, Glendale, Parkview and Hillcrest, as well as Waynesville and Rolla.
“We have a plan and something to build on, but it will be a tough one,” Grahl said.
Montgomery County
Hermann is the third seed in Class 2 District 5 and will host Montgomery County Friday at 7 p.m.
That game is a rematch of the season opener, a 30-12 Hermann victory.
Hermann and Montgomery County have played many classic games over the years, including when Brent Eckley coached the Wildcats while Hermann countered with coaches like Mike Hunter and Chip Stutzman.
The Wildcats recovered from the loss to Hermann to go 7-2 this season. The other loss came to North Callaway in Week 7, 28-22
Montgomery County’s wins were over Winfield, South Callaway, Bowling Green, Mark Twain, Wright City, Van-Far and Clopton.
Box Score
HER - 7-0-19-6=32
UNI - 12-14-21-7=54
First Quarter
UNI - Donavan Rutledge 45 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 11:24
HER - Chase McKague 1 run (Kenny Horner kick), 6:40
UNI - Matt Bray 1 run (run failed), 3:51
Second Quarter
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 13 pass from Hulsey (Bray run), 11:28
UNI - Chase Mehler 8 pass from Hulsey (run failed), 3:36
Third Quarter
UNI - Rutledge 39 pass from Hulsey (Luke Koch kick), 11:43
HER - McKague 10 run (Hoener kick), 9:50
UNI - Rutledge 11 pass from Hulsey (Koch kick), 6:22
HER - Trent Gleeson 42 fumble return (kick failed), 3:01
HER - Gleeson 19 run (run failed), 1:58
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 30 run (Koch kick), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
HER - Gleeson 4 run (run failed), 10:15
UNI - Peyton Burke 73 pass from Hulsey (Koch kick), 5:11