One big play can be all it takes.
It made the difference for the Washington football Blue Jays (9-1) in Week 10, helping the team advance to the district semifinals with a 20-14 home victory against Marshfield (6-4).
Washington led, 6-0, at the end of the first quarter and that score held up until the final period.
The Washington defense came up with another big performance, shutting out Marshfield’s visiting Blue Jays for the first three quarters.
“It was back and forth,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “They’re a great team. They did a (heck) of a job. Our kids just bowed their necks and finished it. (We finish the season) undefeated at home. We did a lot of things that we wanted to do, it was a great game, and I’m proud of these kids.”
After Washington extended the lead to 14-0 in the first minute of the fourth quarter, Marshfield scored on back-to-back drives to pull even.
The tie did not last for long though as senior quarterback Trevor Rinne found senior running back Christian Meyer down the sideline in front of the home stands for a 60-yard touchdown pass.
The game-changing big play for the home Blue Jays came on the first snap from scrimmage after Marshfield had evened the score, immediately snatching the momentum back for Washington.
“I saw the safety was rolling over, so I wasn’t sure how it was going to play out,” Meyer said. “He ended up undercutting it and Trevor put up a good ball and I made the catch. The rest is history.”
The Blue Jays then took the ball away from Marshfield on the final possession with junior defensive end Ryan Hoerstkamp capturing a fumble to allow Washington to run out the clock.
Washington’s defense harried Marshfield’s backfield with seven tackles for a loss in the game and two sacks.
“We have three all-conference defensive linemen and arguably one of the best linebacker duos in the conference, so when you pair us up together, there’s not much we can’t do,” senior defensive tackle Joe Hackmann said.
The home Blue Jays donned yellow ribbons on their helmets for the game and many wore yellow socks as well to honor Alec Ingram, a Washington freshman who is battling cancer.
The Blue Jays, seeded No. 4 in Class 4 District 5, next travel to Camdenton (10-0) in Week 11.
The Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the district and are coming into the game after a 51-27 win over Pacific (1-9) in Week 10.
Washington won all five of its home games this season. With each of the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 seeds advancing to the district semifinals, the Blue Jays will not have another home game for the remainder of the tournament.
Stats
Rinne completed 9-13 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in the game. He also carried the ball eight times for 68 yards.
Meyer caught three passes for 75 yards and ran the ball 12 times for 34 yards. He scored once on the ground, once through the air and added a successful two-point conversion run.
Nate Busch ran the ball 13 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.
Hoerstkamp made four catches for 68 yards.
Cole Nahlik gained 48 yards on six carries.
Louis Paule carried one time for four yards.
Defensively, Chris Griesnenauer and Luke Kroeter tied for the team lead with 14 tackles apiece.
Seth Ruether, Caleb Brinker and Meyer were each in on nine tackles.
Trevor Buhr made eight tackles, including two sacks and one tackle for a loss.
Hoerstkamp made seven tackles, four for a loss, and came up with Washington’s only takeaway on the night.
Hackmann, Conner Maher and Busch all made two tackles.
Wyatt Sneed, Owen Bartlett, Brandon Titter, Korey Jarrell, Bryce Meyer, Connor Vollmer and Paule were in on one stop apiece.
Game Summary
Christian Meyer broke into the end zone on a six-yard run with just nine seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The home Blue Jays were driving late in the half after being pinned down inside their own 10 at the beginning of the final drive.
A 40-yard pass from Rinne to Hoerstkamp got Washington to midfield.
Trying to take a shot at the end zone as time expired, Washington was unable to get a receiver open and Rinne kept it himself down the far sideline, but was knocked out of bounds around the 20.
Coming out of the half, the teams exchanged punts before Washington took a drive down inside the Marshfield 10-yard line, but was unable to convert a field goal attempt.
Marshfield got a bad snap on a punt to finish off its first drive of the first quarter. Marshfield recovered the loose ball, but was brought down at its own 3 to set Washington up for an easy score.
Nate Busch did the honors after one carry brought Washington to the goal line and his next touch finished the job.
Having missed the point after try following Meyer’s touchdown in the first quarter, Washington opted to go for a two-point conversion this time around and Meyer ran it in.
Marshfield garnered its first points of the game on the next possession with Daylon Kanengeiter running the ball in from eight yards out.
After forcing Washington to punt, Marshfield drove the field again to tie the game on a Brennan Espy touchdown pass to Brooks Espy for 10 yards. It was the third passing completion of the drive between the two Espys.
Washington’s kick return set the ball up at the 40-yard line and the first play of the drive resulted in the 60-yard touchdown pass to Meyer.
After Hoerstkamp grabbed up Marshfield’s fumble, Busch ran for a final first down to the Marshfield 12 and the Blue Jays finished the game from the victory formation.
Box Score
Marshfield – 0+0+0+14=14
Washington – 6+0+0+14=20
First Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 6 run (kick failed), 0:09
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Nate Busch 1 run (Meyer run), 11:16
MAR – Daylon Kanengeiter 8 run (Danny Parrish kick), 8:36
MAR – Brooks Espy 10 pass from Brennan Espy (Parrish kick), 2:34
WAS – Meyer 60 pass from Trevor Rinne (Kick failed), 2:17