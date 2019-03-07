Washington High School is searching for the next team of Jaywalkers.
The dance team will be holding tryouts at the end of March. Potential team members are required to attend all three sessions in Little Blue Jay Gym from March 28-30.
Tryouts will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29, and last for two hours. The final session will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 30.
Applicants are required to have a current physical examination and a copy of their grades in addition to a letter of recommendation from a current teacher.
Prohibited items include jewelry and chewing gum.
Judges will be looking for a good attitude, dedication to a team and dance technique.
A parent meeting for the chosen team members will be held on April 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Further questions should be directed to Coach Jo Phinney at jophinney@sbcglobal.net.