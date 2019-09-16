The Washington Lady Jays have their first meet win of the season.
It comes in just the second cross country race of the season with Washington’s girls taking first place at the Sullivan Invitational Tuesday with 17 points. Individual Washington runners Mia Reed and Noah Little took first place individually in their divisions, both setting new course records.
The Washington boys finished second in the team standings with 37 points.
“We were very happy about our kids’ performances from top to bottom,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We raced on Friday, came back on Monday and ran a very difficult mile repeat workout, and then put them on the course Tuesday. Our kids are getting stronger all the time. The mental toughness is starting to show up.”
In the girls race, Sullivan took second with 56 points and Fox third with 60 points.
Fox was the boys winner with 27 points. Valley Park finished third with 66 points.
“We used Sylvan as a tool to try a different strategy for the beginning of the race,” Olszowka said. “I think it paid off at the end of the race where we still look very strong. Many of our kids ran faster times and they ran on Friday. ... From last year to this year we made some impressive drops at Sullivan.”
In the girls race, Reed turned in the top time of 21:20.62.
Washington runners finished first through fourth, adding runners in seventh, eighth and 12th.
Following Reed were Jessie Donnelly (second, 21:31.14), Julia Donnelly (third, 21:31.52) and Lilly Nix (fourth, 21:49.84).
Sullivan’s Emily Willman took fifth in 21:51.62.
McKenna Jacquin was the next Lady Jay to cross the finish, coming in seventh in 23:20.
Allison Meyer finished one spot later in eighth place in 24:05.94.
Lindsay Sprung concluded the Washington finishes in 12th place in 25:17.58.
Other Sullivan runners included Loren Halmick (ninth, 24:18.73), Madison Douthit (11th, 25:16.59), Kayleigh Willman (15th, 26:33.68), Tracy Cotter (18th, 27:20.41) and Adia Halmick (19th, 28:06.03).
In the boys race, Little outpaced second-place finisher Isiah Huskey of Sullivan by nearly a full minute, finishing in 17:11.71 to Huskey’s 18:02.76.
After two Fox runners, Washington’s Ben Griffen finished fifth in 19:31.99.
Remaining Washington runners were Ethan Bliss (eighth, 19:58.07), Nicholas James (14th, 20:27.4) and Benjamin Scheperle (17th, 20:45).
Jonathan Krygiel was Sullivan’s only other runner, finishing seventh in 19:43.89.