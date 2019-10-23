Washington High School graduate Matt Hoemann, a junior golfer at the University of Central Missouri, has been named the MIAA men’s golfer of the week for the second consecutive week.
Hoemann led the Mules to fifth place in the Division II National Preview last week at the Country Club of St. Albans.
Individually, Hoemann shot 213, three strokes under par, to lead the way. He carded rounds of 71, 69 and 73 for the meet. It marked the third time he had been the top golfer for UCM.
Hoemann shared the honor with teammate Sam Parrott last week after helping the Mules win the Missouri Western Holiday Inn Express Classic.
Both tied for the title with event scores of 211, two strokes under par. Hoemann shot rounds of 67, 74 and 70 in the event.
Parrott carded rounds of 66, 72 and 73.
As a team, the Mules won with a team scored of 857, five strokes over par. It was the third time UCM had won a tournament this season.