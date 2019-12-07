While most turkeys were plucked well before Thursday, Washington boys basketball had to wait until Saturday to pluck the big one.
Washington (3-0) defeated Ft. Zumwalt North (2-1), 61-52, to win the championship at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s annual Turkey Tournament.
It was the Blue Jays’ first time taking the top trophy at the holiday event since 2013. It was also Washington’s first time to win the tournament under a one-division format and the team’s 13th championship at the event overall. The tournament has ran with two separate divisional champions in all but 15 of its 67 seasons.
“It’s been six years since we won one and it couldn’t be for a better group of kids,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had a great crowd last night with a fun atmosphere, and I really think our pressure and our stamina, with having nine kids rotating in and out of the game, were huge for our team to be able to wear them down and then in that third or fourth quarter we finally made some shots.”
The Blue Jays came into the tournament as the No. 4 seed. After coming back in the second half to defeat Normandy in the opening round last Wednesday, 54-46, the Blue Jays knocked off the top-seeded Borgia Knights, 57-49, in the semifinals.
The No. 2-seeded Panthers became the final team to fall to Washington in the tournament.
In the first two rounds, the Panthers cruised to an 80-42 win over North Tech in the first round and a 60-33 victory against Pacific in Friday’s semifinals.
“We were riding pretty high after Friday night and Washington came out and hit us on the chin,” Zumwalt North Head Coach and Washington graduate Mike Uffmann said. “That’s who they are. This was a good game for us to see where we stand and what we’ve got to do for the rest of the season.”
Uffmann was part of the Washington teams from 2000-04, finishing as high as third in the Turkey Tournament during his senior season in 2003.
Zumwalt North held the lead after the end of the first quarter, 16-12, and at halftime, 23-18.
Washington started to take control at the end of the third quarter after numerous lead changes in the period.
Junior guard Zac Coulter punctuated the third quarter with a three-point basket at the buzzer to send the Blue Jays into the fourth with a 39-34 advantage.
Washington came out on a 5-0 run to open the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 10 points. The Blue Jays then stayed mostly even with the Panthers the rest of the way to close out the nine-point victory.
Washington will see the Panthers at least two other times this season in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play.
“We haven’t beaten Zumwalt North for two years and this is a big win,” Young said. “We’re going to see them two more times during the season and they’re probably one of the top teams in our conference so that’s a big win for us here tonight, for our kids, to give us some momentum. This has got to, in a way, lay a chip on our shoulder of what are we capable of doing. We don’t know yet. We’re three games in and so now we’re going to have to work because now we’re going to have a target on our back.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp, coming off the bench, led the Blue Jays with 15 points in the championship game.
Tournament Most Valuable Player Todd Bieg and Coulter both finished with 12 points.
Brigham Broadbent added nine points. Jason Sides and Jeremiah Broadbent scored five points each and Jack Lackman added three points.
“It’s going to be any given player on any given night with our kids,” Young said. “Jerry had led us in scoring the first two games and he didn’t score until the fourth quarter tonight. We had Coulter break the seal off the basket and hit two big threes. Jack came in and hit a big three from the corner. You’ve got to credit our kids’ defense and their intensity level, making it fun to watch them with how they guard and what they’re capable of doing out there. That’s them buying in to what we preach every day. That’s a great start to the season for our kids and what they’ve put in with their effort in the offseason and these first three weeks.”
Grant Rapplean led the Panthers with 19 points, hitting five times from three-point range.
Devan Edwards and KJ Lee both contributed eight points. Mujtaba Alkhaldi was next with six points. Cole Riggleman added five points, Tyler Edwards four and George Prouhet two.
The Panthers were without starter Drake Stevenson in the game after an ankle injury late against Pacific, which Uffmann said caused the team to rotate some players into different roles for the championship game.
“A lot of that is a credit to Washington’s defense too,” Uffmann said. “They defended us harder than anybody else has and tried to take away what we do well and they did a good job of that.”
The first conference meeting between the two teams is scheduled to occur at Washington Jan. 3.
The Blue Jays hosted Union in Washington’s home opener Tuesday and will next play this coming Monday at home against Owensville with a 7 p.m. tipoff.