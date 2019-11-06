It took just four minutes for the St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights to take a lead.
And, by the half-hour mark, the soccer Knights were up against host Whitfield 2-0 in Class 2 District 5 boys soccer action.
However, the third-seeded Warriors scored the next five goals in a row to defeat Borgia Saturday, 5-2.
The Knights ended the season at 12-11.
Borgia opened scoring with Jake Nowak netting the opening goal. Brent Lemon scored the second goal with Andrew Dyson assisting.
But Whitfield (15-4) pulled a goal back with 24 minutes left and cut it to 2-2 with 10 minutes left in the opening half. It was tied at the intermission.
Less than a minute into the second half, Whitfield scored again, and the Warriors never looked back. Whitfield added two more goals and won, 5-2.
Kurt Politte made four saves in goal for Borgia. Jude Watkins-Wendel made five saves in net for Whitfield.
Tyler Arulsamy scored two goals and an assist for the Warriors. Francisco Gervasoni, Biaya Kayembe and Jimmy Milgie each scored once. Gervasoni added an assist.