Only one golfer turned in a score under par in Thursday’s Gateway Athletic Conference Central Championships.
That was Wentzville Liberty’s Hyatt Hines, who carded a 70 on the par 72 Links of Dardenne to lead the Eagles to a win in the conference tournament.
Liberty shot a combined 318, edging out Ft. Zumwalt South for the title by one stroke.
Other team scores included Timberland (328), Ft. Zumwalt North (369), Ft. Zumwalt East (413) and Washington (451).
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Joey Friedel was the closest golfer to Hines on the leaderboard, finishing four strokes above par with his round of 76.
Washington was led by Brennan Strubberg at the tournament. Strubberg shot an 87.
Alex Nettell was next for the Blue Jays with his score of 100.
Braden Kazmaier shot a 114 and Scout Monzyk a 150 to round out the Washington scorecard.
The tournament concluded the regular season for the Blue Jays.
Washington will begin the postseason Monday in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at The Falls Golf Club in O’Fallon at 9 a.m.
The sectional meet will be played the following Monday.