Scoring twice in the second half, Wentzville Liberty’s Lady Eagles came from behind to beat Washington at Scanlan Stadium Tuesday.
Wentzville Liberty (1-1) started off Gateway Athletic Conference Central play 1-0 with the 3-2 road win. Washington (3-1) stands at 0-1 in the conference standings.
The Lady Jays scored twice in the first half and took a 2-1 lead into the intermission.
Jena Monehan and Jessie Donnelly each scored for the Lady Jays.
Cierstyn Jacquin got the assist on both Washington goals.
Jenna McVey earned the win in goal for the Lady Eagles, going 4-6 on save attempts.
Chloe Netzel scored a brace for Liberty and Kendall Weber added one goal.
Beth Roberts, Netzel and Weber were each credited with an assist.
The Lady Jays will next play Monday at home against Ft. Zumwalt South in another GAC Central showdown.