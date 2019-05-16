Dusty Weiskopf will be trading his black and red for green and gold next season.
Weiskopf, who led the Union basketball Lady ’Cats for six seasons, has taken the head coaching job with the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers. He also will teach physical education there.
“My time here at Union has been amazing,” Weiskopf said. “I consider myself lucky to have been given the opportunity to teach in this district and lead the basketball program for the past six years.”
Union is advertising to fill the position and also has a physical education spot to offer. Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said applications are being taken through May 19 with interviews starting after that.
Weiskopf, who is marrying former Ft. Zumwalt West Head Coach Mandee Krueger, made the move to be closer to his O’Fallon home.
Weiskopf came to Union from Waynesville.
“Over this time I have grown in a number of ways as a teacher and coach because of the support and guidance of my players, basketball staff, teachers, Union R-XI administrative staff, central office staff, parents and the community of Union,” Weiskopf said. “I believe I am leaving this place better than what it was when I got here. We have gone from the bottom, to very close to the top of the league in a short time and I believe these kids can make it to the top of the Four Rivers Conference mountain.”
Weiskopf said it was a difficult decision to leave Union.
“The kids, the community and the people I have worked with has been absolutely amazing, which makes it tough to leave,” Weiskopf said. “But in saying that, this new job is just such a good fit for me and my family. It is a five-minute drive from my home, it gives me an opportunity to coach at a bigger school (Class 5), and just gives me the opportunity to do what I love to do and be able to spend a ton more time with my family.”
Weiskopf said Union has made an impact on him.
“I want to say a big thank you to ALL of the players I have had the opportunity to coach,” Weiskopf said. “This opportunity would not have been afforded to me without their help.”
While Weiskopf is looking forward to his new position, he has a fond memory of Union.
“I am excited to get started at my new place,” Weiskopf said. “The bonds and relationships that have been made while at Union will never be forgotten by myself or my family. But I am looking forward to what the future holds and excited to forge new bonds and relationships at Ft. Zumwalt North.”