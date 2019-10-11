Meyer Sideline
Washington running back Christian Meyer attempts to escape Timberland defensive back Brandon Khoury in the first half of Week 7 play at Scanlan Stadium. Meyer caught a touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter to help the Blue Jays to a 12-0 halftime lead.  Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

The Blue Jays scored all the points they needed on their first two possessions.

Washington (6-1, 3-1) defeated Timberland (2-5, 2-2), 12-7 with the defense doing the rest of the work in Week 7 at Scanlan Stadium.

Nate Busch scored on a 20-yard run and Christian Meyer caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Rinne to account for Washington’s only scores.

Timberland scored its sole touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

Box Score

Timberland – 0+0+0+7=7

Washington – 12+0+0+0=12

First Quarter

WAS – Nate Busch 20 run (kick failed), 6:00

WAS – Christian Meyer 35 pass from Trevor Rinne (run failed), 0:34

Second Quarter

No Scoring

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter                                                     

TIM – Joseph Larsen 1 run (kick successful), 4:30