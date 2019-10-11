The Blue Jays scored all the points they needed on their first two possessions.
Washington (6-1, 3-1) defeated Timberland (2-5, 2-2), 12-7 with the defense doing the rest of the work in Week 7 at Scanlan Stadium.
Nate Busch scored on a 20-yard run and Christian Meyer caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Rinne to account for Washington’s only scores.
Timberland scored its sole touchdown on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Timberland – 0+0+0+7=7
Washington – 12+0+0+0=12
First Quarter
WAS – Nate Busch 20 run (kick failed), 6:00
WAS – Christian Meyer 35 pass from Trevor Rinne (run failed), 0:34
Second Quarter
No Scoring
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
TIM – Joseph Larsen 1 run (kick successful), 4:30