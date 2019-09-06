The Blue Jays are 2-0.
Washington won for the second week in a row in Week 2, going on the road to win convincingly at Pacific (0-2), 42-13.
The Blue Jays won through the air in the first half, scoring on two Trevor Rinne passing touchdowns to Connor Vollmer and Bryce Meyer. Rinne also scored on a short run set up by a long pass to tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp on the previous play.
Rinne and Christian Meyer added rushing touchdowns in the first half. With three first half takeaways, the Blue Jays took a 28-0 advantage into the intermission.
Christian Meyer picked up his second rushing score in the second half and Cole Nahlik got in the end zone on a short run.
Pacific gained two late touchdowns from quarterback Colton Thompson, one on the ground and one through the air to Parker Kuelker.
For more details on the game, check out the upcoming Wednesday edition of The Missourian.
Box Score
Washington – 7+21+7+7=42
Pacific – 0+0+0+13=13
First Quarter
WAS – Trevor Rinne 4 run, 10:56 (Blaine Straatmann kick)
Second Quarter
WAS – Connor Vollmer 30 pass from Rinne, 10:32 (kick failed)
WAS – Bryce Meyer 29 pass from Rinne, 7:57 (Nate Busch run)
WAS – Christian Meyer 5 run, 1:21 (Straatmann kick)
Third Quarter
WAS – Christian Meyer 32 run, 8:52 (Straatmann kick)
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 1 run, 11:17 (Straatmann kick)
PAC – Colton Thompson one run, 6:16 (Bailey Hoehne kick)
PAC – Parker Kuelker 6 pass from Thompson, 0:00 (kick failed)