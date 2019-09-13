SULLIVAN — Union’s Wildcats opened Four Rivers Conference play with a 35-21 victory over the Sullivan Eagles Friday night.
Union scored in each of the first three quarters, jumping out to a 21-0 lead before Sullivan got on the board in the second quarter.
It was 28-14 at the half and Union had the lone score in the second half to increase the lead.
Sullivan came back with a touchdown with 3:32 to play on its third passing score of the night.
After a serious injury Union's Colten Duvall, the Wildcats were able to run out the clock.
Union improved to 2-1 overall, 1–0 in the Four Rivers Conference, with the win. Sullivan dropped to 1-2, 0-1.
Complete coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
UNI - 14-14-7-0=35
SUL - 0-14-0-7=21
First Quarter
UNI - Matt Bray 3 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 8:16
UNI - Peyton Burke 65 pass from Derek Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 6:06
Second Quarter
UNI - Chase Mahler 51 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 10:12
SUL - Bode Janish 59 pass from Levi Hurt (Devyn Harmon kick), 8:38
UNI - Mahler 32 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 4:09
SUL - Dillon Farrell 80 pass from Hurt (Harmon kick), 3:56
Third Quarter
UNI - Nathan Bagley 21 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 3:04
Fourth Quarter
SUL - Janish 79 pass from Hurt (Harmon kick), 3:32