Union kept its Four Rivers Conference title hopes alive Friday night with a 70-0 victory in St. James.
The Wildcats (5-3, 4-1) close out the regular season with a home game against Hermann (6-2, 3-2) next Friday. The Wildcats would need help from Owensville (4-4, 2-3), which hosts St. Clair (8-0, 5-0) to have a shot at a share of the FRC crown.
Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
UNI - 27-23-0-13=70
St. James: 0-0-0-0=0
UNI - Matt Bray 7 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 9:02
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 6 run (Grafrath kick), 6:14
UNI - Bray 1 run (Grafrath kick), 3:44
UNI - Peyton Burke 80 interception return (kick failed), 3:09
UNI - Burke 7 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed) 0:40
UNI - Bray 23 run (Grafrath kick), 5:23
UNI - Safety Poinsett tackle in end zone, 4:53
UNI - Liam Hughes 3 run (Grafrath kick), 1:21
UNI - Gavin Wenker 15 pass from Hughes (kick failed), 11:34
UNI - Wenker 50 pass from Hughes (Luke Koch kick), 5:15