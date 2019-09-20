It was a black and red swarm in Week 4 at Union.
The Wildcats (3-1, 2-0) notched a second straight win to open Four Rivers Conference play, winning at home against Pacific (0-4, 0-2), 49-13.
Union go the ball rolling early on with a Matt Bray touchdown run to cap the first drive. A Derek Hulsey pass to Chase Mehler and a Peyton Burke interception return extended the Union lead to 21-0.
After Pacific got on the board with a Parker Kuelker touchdown run, Bray responded for Union on the next play from scrimmage, taking it 75 yards to the end zone to once again give Union a three-touchdown cushion.
Union added another passing score before the half and then engaged the continuous clock early in the third quarter with another defensive score. Pacific and Union exchanged passing touchdowns in the third quarter to conclude the scoring.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Pacific – 0+6+7+0=13
Union – 14+21+14+0=49
First Quarter
UNI – Matt Bray 16 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 7:51
UNI – Chase Mehler 6 pass from Derek Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 0:30
Second Quarter
UNI – Peyton Burke 21 interception return (Grafrath kick), 11:11
PAC – Parker Kuelker 14 run (kick failed), 6:54
UNI – Bray 75 run (Grafrath kick), 6:35
UNI – Donavan Rutledge 5 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 0:37
Third Quarter
UNI – David Clark 35 fumble return (Grafrath kick), 11:11
PAC – Jeremiah Murray 6 pass from Colton Thompson (Bailey Hoehne kick), 6:04
UNI – Rutledge 53 pass from Liam Hughes (Grafrath kick), 4:49
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring