Poinsett Cuts
Union senior Christophe Poinsett cuts through the Owensville defense Friday, Oct. 11, at Stierberger Stadium.

 Bill Battle

Union ended a two-game losing streak on Homecoming Friday night, defeating Owensville in a Four Rivers Conference game, 48-12.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead, utilizing the running game to control the ball and the clock.

Full game coverage will be in the Weekend Missourian.

Box Score

OWE - 0-6-0-6=12

UNI - 14-21–13-0=48

First Quarter

UNI - Matt Bray 51 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 10:31

UNI- Christophe Poinsett 1 run (Grafrath kick), 1:05

Second Quarter

OWE - Cason Gray 23 pass from Brendan Decker (pass failed), 7:23

UNI - Peyton Burke 27 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 4:50

UNI - Poinsett 60 punt return (Joey Sullivan pass from Hulsey), 3:04

UNI - Chase Mehler 23 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 1:43

Third Quarter

UNI - Donavan Rutledge 13 pass from Hulsey (kick blocked), 9:47

UNI - Bray 46 run (Grafrath kick), 3:07

Fourth Quarter

OWE - Austin Lowder 13 run (pass failed), 11:08