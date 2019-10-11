Union ended a two-game losing streak on Homecoming Friday night, defeating Owensville in a Four Rivers Conference game, 48-12.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead, utilizing the running game to control the ball and the clock.
Box Score
OWE - 0-6-0-6=12
UNI - 14-21–13-0=48
First Quarter
UNI - Matt Bray 51 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 10:31
UNI- Christophe Poinsett 1 run (Grafrath kick), 1:05
Second Quarter
OWE - Cason Gray 23 pass from Brendan Decker (pass failed), 7:23
UNI - Peyton Burke 27 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 4:50
UNI - Poinsett 60 punt return (Joey Sullivan pass from Hulsey), 3:04
UNI - Chase Mehler 23 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 1:43
Third Quarter
UNI - Donavan Rutledge 13 pass from Hulsey (kick blocked), 9:47
UNI - Bray 46 run (Grafrath kick), 3:07
Fourth Quarter
OWE - Austin Lowder 13 run (pass failed), 11:08