UNION — Union sealed second place in the Four Rivers conference with a 54-32 win over the Hermann Bearcats
Union improved to 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the Four Rivers Conference. Hermann dropped to 6-3, 3-3.
Derek Hulsey threw for six touchdowns in the game, three to Donavan Rutledge.
Hermann made a big comeback effort in the second half, but the Wildcats were able to hold on for the win.
Hermann’s Trent Gleeson scored three toucdowns
Full coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
HER - 7-0-19-6=32
UNI - 12-14-21-7=54
First Quarter
UNI - Donavan Rutledge 45 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 11:24
HER - Chase McKague 1 run (Kenny Horner kick), 6:40
UNI - Matt Bray 1 run (run failed), 3:51
Second Quarter
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 13 pass from Hulsey (Bray run), 11:28
UNI - Chase Mehler 8 pass from Hulsey (run failed), 3:36
Third Quarter
UNI - Rutledge 39 pass from Hulsey (Luke Koch kick), 11:43
HER - McKague 10 run (Hoener kick), 9:50
UNI - Rutledge 11 pass from Hulsey (Koch kick), 6:22
HER - Trent Gleeson 42 fumble return (kick failed), 3:01
HER - Gleeson 19 run (run failed), 1:58
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 30 run (Koch kick), 1:37
Fourth Quarter
HER - Gleeson 4 run (run failed), 10:15
UNI - Peyton Burke 73 pass from Hulsey (Koch kick), 5:11