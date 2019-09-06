And now, the student has become the master.
The Union Wildcats gave Grahl his first win as a head coach against his mentor, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dale Gildehaus, Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 14-12.
Grahl, a Borgia graduate, was a standout with the Knights before he went on to play for Westminster College in Fulton.
After Union scored early, the defenses eventually took over.
Borgia scrapped back to give itself a chance to win late in the fourth quarter.
The Knights took a 25-yard field goal attempt, but it was tipped and went wide left.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
BOR - 0-6-0-6=12
UNI - 7-7-0-0=14
First Quarter
UNI - Christophe Poinsett 5 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 8:51
Second Quarter
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (run failed), 9:23
UNI - Matt Bray 3 run (Grafrath kick), 3:32
Third Quarter
No Scoring
Fourth Quarter
BOR - Heggemann 8 run (run failed), 11:54