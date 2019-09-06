Touchdown Wildcats
Union running back Matt Bray splits Borgia defenders Will Poepsel and Brandon Mitchell for a three-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Friday night's game at Stierberger Stadium. With the extra point, the score gave Union a 14-6 lead.

And now, the student has become the master.

The Union Wildcats gave Grahl his first win as a head coach against his mentor, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Dale Gildehaus, Friday at Stierberger Stadium, 14-12.

Grahl, a Borgia graduate, was a standout with the Knights before he went on to play for Westminster College in Fulton.

After Union scored early, the defenses eventually took over.

Borgia scrapped back to give itself a chance to win late in the fourth quarter.

The Knights took a 25-yard field goal attempt, but it was tipped and went wide left.

Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR - 0-6-0-6=12

UNI - 7-7-0-0=14

First Quarter

UNI - Christophe Poinsett 5 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 8:51

Second Quarter

BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (run failed), 9:23

UNI - Matt Bray 3 run (Grafrath kick), 3:32

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

BOR - Heggemann 8 run (run failed), 11:54