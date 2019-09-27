One streak ended in Week 5.
Sullivan (2-3, 1-2) ended a three-game skid with a 28-12 road win at Pacific (0-5, 0-3) in Four Rivers Conference play.
After a scoreless first quarter, both teams opened up the offense in the second period and Sullivan revved its way to a 20-12 halftime lead.
A 79-yard rushing score by Ethan Krygiel on the opening possession of the second half increased Sullivan’s lead and also concluded the scoring as the Eagles blanked Pacific in the second half.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
Sullivan – 0+20+8+0=28
Pacific – 0+-12+0+0=12
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
SUL – Trey Blankenship run (2-point successful), 10:46
SUL –Ethan Krygiel pass from Levi Hurt (unsuccessful), 7:21
PAC – Unknown touchdown (unsuccessful), 4:05
PAC – Unknown touchdown (2-point unsuccessful), 3:50
SUL – Kristian Harms run (unsuccessful), 0:05
Third Quarter
SUL – Krygiel 79 run (2-point successful)
Fourth Quarter
No Scoring