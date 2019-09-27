Stanfill Runs
St. Clair's Shane Stanfill reads the block of teammate Hunter Talley on Union's Mason Bailey Friday. Stanfill ran for a touchdown in St. Clair's 32-12 win over the Wildcats.

In a battle of unbeaten teams in the Four Rivers conference it was the St. Clair Bulldogs (5-0,3-0) who came out on top over the Union Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) 32-12.

The game looked like an offensive battle when it started. Both teams scored on their first possession, Union on a pass of 53 yards from Derek Hulsey to Peyton Burke. St. Clair answered on a 17 yard run by Dalton Thompson. The rest of the half consisted of defense, turnover and penalties with neither team scoring.  The Bulldogs led 7-6 at halftime.

The Bulldogs took the kickoff to start the second using seven minutes and 49'seconds off the clock when Shane Stanfill scored from one yard out.  Union answered on a pass of 35 from Hulsey to Chase Mehler.

From there it was all Bulldogs adding to their score on a 39 yard field goal by Roberts a 13 and 34 yard run by Thompson.

Box Score

S-7-0-7-18=32

U-6-0-6-0=12

First Quarter

U- Peyton Burke 53 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed) 10:35

S- Dalton Thompson run 17 (Landen Roberts kick) 5:06

Second Quarter

No scoring

Third Quarter

S - Shane Stanfill run 1 (Roberts kick good) 4:11

U - Chase Mehler 35 pass from Hulsey (pass failed) 2:48

Fourth Quarter

S-Roberts 39 FG 7:46

S-Thompson 13 run (Roberts run) 3:05

S-Thompson 34 run (Roberts kick) 0:57