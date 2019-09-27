In a battle of unbeaten teams in the Four Rivers conference it was the St. Clair Bulldogs (5-0,3-0) who came out on top over the Union Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) 32-12.
The game looked like an offensive battle when it started. Both teams scored on their first possession, Union on a pass of 53 yards from Derek Hulsey to Peyton Burke. St. Clair answered on a 17 yard run by Dalton Thompson. The rest of the half consisted of defense, turnover and penalties with neither team scoring. The Bulldogs led 7-6 at halftime.
The Bulldogs took the kickoff to start the second using seven minutes and 49'seconds off the clock when Shane Stanfill scored from one yard out. Union answered on a pass of 35 from Hulsey to Chase Mehler.
From there it was all Bulldogs adding to their score on a 39 yard field goal by Roberts a 13 and 34 yard run by Thompson.
Read Wednesday's Missourian for game details
Box Score
S-7-0-7-18=32
U-6-0-6-0=12
First Quarter
U- Peyton Burke 53 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed) 10:35
S- Dalton Thompson run 17 (Landen Roberts kick) 5:06
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
S - Shane Stanfill run 1 (Roberts kick good) 4:11
U - Chase Mehler 35 pass from Hulsey (pass failed) 2:48
Fourth Quarter
S-Roberts 39 FG 7:46
S-Thompson 13 run (Roberts run) 3:05
S-Thompson 34 run (Roberts kick) 0:57