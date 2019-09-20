If you like defense St. Clair was the place to be as the St. Clair Bulldogs (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Sullivan Eagles (1-3, 0-2) 17-6.
St. Clair had the only score in the first half on a Landen Roberts 24 yard field goal on the Bulldog first possession. After that it was a defensive battle with neither team scoring.
Mistakes were the order for the second half, with the Bulldogs getting touchdown runs Roberts and Lance McCoy. Sullivan touchdown came on a run by Lucas Glaser.
Read Wednesday's Missourian for full game details
Box Score
S-0-0-6-0=6
SC-3-0-0-14=17
First Quarter
SC-Landen Roberts 24 FG 2:50
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
S-Lucas Glaser 2 run (kick failed), 8:34
Fourth Quarter
SC-Roberts 8 run (Roberts kick) 7:49
SC-Lance McCoy 29 run (Roberts kick) 3:12