The St. Clair Bulldogs (2-0) used a ball control offense, shutdown defense and special teams play to win their home opener over Potosi Trojans (1-1) 23-6.
The St. Clair special teams played a huge part to lead 16-0 at half. St. Clair's kicking game pinned the Trojans inside the ten twice where the defense took over, not allowing a Potosi first down till eight minutes remained in second quarter.
St. Clair received scores on a one-yard run by Lance McCoy and a five-yard run by Dalton Thompson. Landen Roberts converted both two point conversions.
The Bulldogs got a late score on a 16-yard run by Thompson. Roberts kicked the extra point to lead 23-0.
Potosi scored as time ran out on a one-yard run by Brayden Roberts. No extra point attempt was made.
Get the game coverage in Wednesday's Missourian
Box Score
P-0-0-0-6=6
S-8-8-0-7=23
First Quarter
S-Lance McCoy 1 run Landen Roberts run) 3:51
Second Quarter
S-Dalton Thompson 5 run (Roberts run) 9:31
Third Quarter
No scoring
Fourth Quarter
S-Thompson 16 run (Roberts kick) 2:31
P-Brayden Isgriggs 1 run (no extra point) 0:00