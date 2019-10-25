The last 52 points went to the Bulldogs.
St. Clair (9-0, 6-0) completed an undefeated regular season run on the road at Owensville (4-5, 2-4) in Week 9, winning 52-6. The win clinched the Four Rivers Conference championship outright for the Bulldogs.
Owensville posted six points on its first possession, but was held scoreless the rest of the way as St. Clair built a 24-6 halftime lead.
Three touchdown runs in the third quarter extended the St. Clair lead to 45-6 going into the final period.
One final score in the fourth quarter wrapped up the game.
Be sure to check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
St. Clair – 7+17+21+7=52
Owensville – 6+0+0+0=6
First Quarter
OWE – Derek Brandt 18 pass from Brendan Decker (run failed), 8:49
STC – Shane Stanfill 1 run (Landen Roberts kick), 4:13
Second Quarter
STC – Dalton Thompson 6 run (Roberts kick), 10:15
STC – Roberts 2 run (Roberts kick), 0:37
STC – Roberts 43 field goal, 0:00
Third Quarter
STC – Stanfill 52 run (Roberts kick), 8:51
STC – Stanfill 3 run (Roberts kick), 5:41
STC – Thompson 2 run (Roberts kick), 1:23
Fourth Quarter
STC – Dakta Dotsch 6 run (Roberts kick), 3:33