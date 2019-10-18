The St. Clair Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a dominating win over Lutheran St. Charles (6-2, 4-1), 28-0, on Senior night in St. Clair.

St. Clair owned the first half scoring three touchdowns to lead 21-0 at half. The Bulldog defense did not give up a first down till 2:28 remained in half.

The Bulldogs received scores from Lance McCoy, Landen Roberts and Dayton Turner in the half.

The Bulldogs controlled the line of scrimmage and the game getting a second half score from Roberts.

Read the full story in Wednesday's Missourian.

Box Score

L-0-0-0-0=0

S-7-14-7-0=28

First Quarter

StC - Lance McCoy run 2 (Landen Roberts kick good) 4:29

Second Quarter

StC - Roberts 8 run (Roberts kick), 9:17

StC -Turner 13 run (Roberts kick), 2:45

Third Quarter

StC -Roberts 19 run (Roberts kick), 6:47

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring