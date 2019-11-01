St. Clair (10-0, 6-0) dominated in Bulldog fashion defeating the Lutheran South Lancers (0-10) 42-6 and advancing to the second round of districts.
St. Clair will host St. Francis Borgia Regional next Friday.

The Bulldog defense allowed no first downs in the first half and the offense scored five times on runs by Landen Roberts, Lance McCoy, and Dayton Turner. The other two scores came on passes from Dalton Thompson to Chase Walters to give the Bulldogs a 35-0 lead.

The Bulldogs score in the second half was on a 50-yard run by Thompson.
The Lancers only score came as time ran out on a 2-yard run by Cam Offermann

Box Score

Lutheran South- 0-0-0-6=6

St Clair- 7-28-7-0=42

First Quarter

STC - Landen Roberts 5 run (Roberts kick) 4:34

Second Quarter

STC - Dayton Turner 15 run (Roberts kick) 11:55

STC- Lance McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick) 4:08

STC- Chase Walters 42 pass from Dalton Thompson (Roberts kick) 3:43

STC- Walters 19 pass from Thompson (Roberts kick) 0:42

Third Quarter

STC- Thompson 50 run (Roberts kick) 1:03

Fourth Quarter

LS- Cam Offermann 2 run, 0:00