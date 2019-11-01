The Bulldog defense allowed no first downs in the first half and the offense scored five times on runs by Landen Roberts, Lance McCoy, and Dayton Turner. The other two scores came on passes from Dalton Thompson to Chase Walters to give the Bulldogs a 35-0 lead.
Box Score
Lutheran South- 0-0-0-6=6
St Clair- 7-28-7-0=42
First Quarter
STC - Landen Roberts 5 run (Roberts kick) 4:34
Second Quarter
STC - Dayton Turner 15 run (Roberts kick) 11:55
STC- Lance McCoy 1 run (Roberts kick) 4:08
STC- Chase Walters 42 pass from Dalton Thompson (Roberts kick) 3:43
STC- Walters 19 pass from Thompson (Roberts kick) 0:42
Third Quarter
STC- Thompson 50 run (Roberts kick) 1:03
Fourth Quarter