The Bulldogs held off Hermann to stay unbeaten.

St. Clair (7-0, 5-0) are assured of at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title after a 28-20 road win at Hermann (5-2, 2-2) in Week 7.

The Bulldogs struck first with the only score of the first quarter, but Hermann evened things in the second period and the teams went into the half tied at 7-7.

After three quarters, the score remained tied at 14-14.

St. Clair’s two touchdowns in the final period sealed the win despite a final score from the Bearcats.

Box Score

St. Clair – 7+0+7+14=28

Home Team – 0+7+7+6=20

First Quarter

STC – Landen Roberts 8 run (Roberts kick), 3:03

Second Quarter

HER – Brennan Knipping 11 pass from Chase McKague (Kenny Hoener kick), 0:01

Third Quarter

HER – touchdown (Hoener kick)

STC – Shane Stanfill run (Roberts kick), 3:00

Fourth Quarter                                                     

STC – Dalton Thompson 20 run (Roberts kick), 

HER – Carter Hemeyer 9 pass from Chase McKague (kick failed), 6:56

STC – Roberts 28 run (Roberts kick), 5:47