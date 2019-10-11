The Bulldogs held off Hermann to stay unbeaten.
St. Clair (7-0, 5-0) are assured of at least a share of the Four Rivers Conference title after a 28-20 road win at Hermann (5-2, 2-2) in Week 7.
The Bulldogs struck first with the only score of the first quarter, but Hermann evened things in the second period and the teams went into the half tied at 7-7.
After three quarters, the score remained tied at 14-14.
St. Clair’s two touchdowns in the final period sealed the win despite a final score from the Bearcats.
Box Score
St. Clair – 7+0+7+14=28
Home Team – 0+7+7+6=20
First Quarter
STC – Landen Roberts 8 run (Roberts kick), 3:03
Second Quarter
HER – Brennan Knipping 11 pass from Chase McKague (Kenny Hoener kick), 0:01
Third Quarter
HER – touchdown (Hoener kick)
STC – Shane Stanfill run (Roberts kick), 3:00
Fourth Quarter
STC – Dalton Thompson 20 run (Roberts kick),
HER – Carter Hemeyer 9 pass from Chase McKague (kick failed), 6:56
STC – Roberts 28 run (Roberts kick), 5:47