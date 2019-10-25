Washington and Pacific joined the ranks of area winners in Week 9.
Both teams won on the road to conclude the regular season. Washington (8-1) came from behind to take down Francis Howell North (1-8), 22-21, while Pacific (1-8) got into the win column for the first time this season at St. James (0-9), 35-0.
Washington's win marked the second year in a row finishing the regular season with a victory against the Knights of Howell North. The Blue Jays had trailed, 21-7, at the half.
Pacific topped St. James for the first time since 2015. Pacific held a 21-0 lead at the half.
The Blue Jays look ahead to hosting a Week 10 district playoff game, likely against Marshfield.
Pacific, which shared Class 4 District 5 with Washington will be playing on the road in Week 10, likely with a trip to Camdenton for the second year in a row.
Check the Wednesday edition of The Missourian for more details from these games.
Box Score
Washington - 0+7+15+0=22
Howell North - 0+21+0+0=21
Box Score
Pacific - 7+14+0+14=35
St. James - 0+0+0+0=0