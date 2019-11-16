ST. LOUIS — It had everything a district championship game needed.
On a sunny, crisp autumn day in St. Louis, the Roosevelt Roughriders used big plays to edge St. Francis Borgia Regional for the Class 3 District 2 championship, 48-43.
Borgia ended its season at 9-3 while Roosevelt improved to 11-1 heading into next week’s game against Kennett.
The teams traded the lead throughout the game before Roosevelt broke a 36-36 tie on a 41-yard Alonzo Smith run with two minutes to play.
Roosevelt added a 53-yard interception return by Smith for an insurance score and needed it when Sam Heggemann hit Andrew Patton for a 30-yard touchdown with 56.9 seconds to play.
Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
Borgia - 0-22-7-14=43
Roosevelt - 0-12-16-20=48
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
ROO - Darrius Jackson 51 pass from Alonzo Smith (run failed), 11:50
BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Heggemann run) 10:14
ROO - Jackson 52 pass from Smith (pass failed), 9:15
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:32
BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:15.1
Third Quarter
ROO - Jackson 65 run (Smith run), 9:39
ROO - Deablo McGee 65 run (McGee run), 6:36
BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 34 run (Nowak kick), 2:04
Fourth Quarter
BOR - MacDonald 3 run (Nowak kick), 8:28
ROO - Jackson 20 pass from Smith (Ali Hall pass from Smith), 6:02
ROO - Smith 41 run (run failed), 2:00
ROO - Smith 53 interception return (run failed), 1:20
BOR - Andrew Patton 30 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:56.9