Mitchell Hit
Borgia receiver Brandon Mitchell gets hit by Roosevelt's Ali Hall after catching a pass Saturday in St. Louis during Class 3 District 2 championship action. Roosevelt defeated the Knights, 48-43.

 Bill Battle

ST. LOUIS — It had everything a district championship game needed.

On a sunny, crisp autumn day in St. Louis, the Roosevelt Roughriders used big plays to edge St. Francis Borgia Regional for the Class 3 District 2 championship, 48-43.

Borgia ended its season at 9-3 while Roosevelt improved to 11-1 heading into next week’s game against Kennett.

The teams traded the lead throughout the game before Roosevelt broke a 36-36 tie on a 41-yard Alonzo Smith run with two minutes to play.

Roosevelt added a 53-yard interception return by Smith for an insurance score and needed it when Sam Heggemann hit Andrew Patton for a 30-yard touchdown with 56.9 seconds to play.

Full game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

Borgia - 0-22-7-14=43

Roosevelt - 0-12-16-20=48

First Quarter

No Scoring

Second Quarter

ROO - Darrius Jackson 51 pass from Alonzo Smith (run failed), 11:50

BOR - Sam Heggemann 1 run (Heggemann run) 10:14

ROO - Jackson 52 pass from Smith (pass failed), 9:15

BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Jake Nowak kick), 2:32

BOR - Heggemann 2 run (Nowak kick), 0:15.1

Third Quarter

ROO - Jackson 65 run (Smith run), 9:39

ROO - Deablo McGee 65 run (McGee run), 6:36

BOR - Alonzo MacDonald 34 run (Nowak kick), 2:04

Fourth Quarter

BOR - MacDonald 3 run (Nowak kick), 8:28

ROO - Jackson 20 pass from Smith (Ali Hall pass from Smith), 6:02

ROO - Smith 41 run (run failed), 2:00

ROO - Smith 53 interception return (run failed), 1:20

BOR - Andrew Patton 30 pass from Heggemann (Nowak kick), 0:56.9