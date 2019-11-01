Lebanon, a Class 5 district champion last season, started it's Class 4 District 5 playoff run Friday with a 56-18 win over the Union Wildcats.

Lebanon (8-2) plays at second-seeded Helias (9-1) next Friday. Union ended its season at 6-4.

Complete game information was not available Friday night, but a story will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

Union 6-6-6-0=18

Lebanon 29-14-13-0-56

Union Scoring Plays

First Quarter

Peyton Burke 15 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 8:23

Second Quarter

Burke pass from Hulsey, yardage not given (PAT failed), 0:57

Third Quarter

Matt Bray run, yardage not given (PAT failed), 5:21