Lebanon, a Class 5 district champion last season, started it's Class 4 District 5 playoff run Friday with a 56-18 win over the Union Wildcats.
Lebanon (8-2) plays at second-seeded Helias (9-1) next Friday. Union ended its season at 6-4.
Complete game information was not available Friday night, but a story will appear in the Wednesday Missourian.
Box Score
Union 6-6-6-0=18
Lebanon 29-14-13-0-56
Union Scoring Plays
First Quarter
Peyton Burke 15 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 8:23
Second Quarter
Burke pass from Hulsey, yardage not given (PAT failed), 0:57
Third Quarter
Matt Bray run, yardage not given (PAT failed), 5:21