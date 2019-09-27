The official nickname of Helias is the Crusaders.
They might as well change it to the Hammers. The Jefferson City program hammered the ball into the end zone six times, five in the first half, on the way to routing the Borgia Knights Friday in Washington, 47-7.
Helias’ standout kicker, Vito Calvaruso booted a pair of field goals of 25 and 38 yards as well.
The game was a reversal of last year’s 41-13 Borgia win in Jefferson City.
Borgia (3-2) returns to Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division action next Friday, playing at St. Dominic. Helias plays at Tolton Catholic next week.
See game coverage in the Weekend Missourian.
Box Score
HEL - 24-17-6-0=47
BOR - 7-0-0-0=7
First Quarter
BOR - Brandon Mitchell 65 pass from Sam Heggemann (Jake Nowak kick), 9:56
HEL - Jake Warren 66 pass from Jacob Weaver (Vito Calvaruso kick), 9:35
HEL - Calvaruso 25 FG, 7:08
HEL - Griffin Buschjost 51 pass from Weaver (Calvaruso kick), 3:34
HEL - Buschjost 8 pass from Weaver (Calvaruso kick), 0:34.8
Second Quarter
HEL - Ryan Klahr 6 run (Calvaruso kick), 8:20
HEL - Weaver 2 run (Calvaruso kick), 5:31
HEL - Calvaruso 38 FG, 1:06
Third Quarter
HEL - Buschjost 39 pass from Weaver (pass failed), 7:52
Fourth Quarter
No scoring