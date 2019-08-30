If it wasn't the weather or the lights causing delays it was the Farmington Knights that put a damper on the Union Wildcat opener. The Union Wildcats and new Head Coach Justin Grahl had to wait out a one and a half hour weather delay to kick off the new season. Then two separate delays as the lights went off losing 23-13.
Farmington controlled the first half scoring two touchdowns and a field goal to lead 16-7 at half. Unions lone score came on a 100-yard kick off return by Christophe Poinsett.
Farmington continued to control the line of scrimmage in the second half to spoil Coach Grahl and the Wildcats opener.
Box Score
F-0-16-7-0=23
U-0-7-0-6=13
First Quarter
No Score
Second Quarter
F-Karl Krause 32 field goal 7:20
U-Christophe Poinsett 100 kickoff return (Hunter Grafrath kick) 7:05
F-Royce Harris 57 run (kick failed) 6:07
F-Rotham Harris 59 interception (Krause kick) 2:21
Third Quarter
F-Kaden Files 1 run (Krause kick) 6:16
Fourth Quarter
U-Derek Hulsey 10 run (two-point conversion failed) 2:11