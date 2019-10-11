Heading into St. Louis Friday night, the St. Francis Borgia Regional football Knights knew they had a challenge on their hands.

Undefeated Cardinal Ritter, the MaxPreps top-ranked small school in the nation, defeated the Knights, 54-8, in a showdown for the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title.

Borgia (4-3, 3-1) returns home to host Festus next Friday.

Game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score

BOR - 0-8-0-0=8

CR - 20-14-13-7=54

First Quarter

CR - Bill Jackson 64 run (kick failed), 6:47

CR - Keavion Long 8 pass from Mekhi Hagens (pass failed), 3:52

CR - Luther Burden III 32 pass from Hagens (Kavan Reed pass from Hagens), 0:23

Second Quarter

CR - Burden 61 pass from Hagens (run failed), 8:57

BOR - Brandon Mitchell 96 pass from Sam Heggemann (Zach Hellebusch pass from Heggemann), 8:41

CR - Antrell Miller 1 run (Amaryrious Edwards pass from Hagens), 7:19

Third Quarter

CR - Jackson 43 run (Long kick), 10:35

CR - Jackson 25 run (kick failed), 0:54

Fourth Quarter

CR - Jackson 36 run (Long kick), 8:37