CAMDENTON — Washington's turnaround football season concluded Friday night with a 56-7 loss to the top-seeded Camdenton Lakers in Class 4 District 5 semifinal.
Washington closed the season at 9-2. Camdenton (11-0) advances to host the district championship game next Friday.
Washington's lone touchdown came on a 44-yard interception return by Ryan Hoerstkamp in the opening quarter.
Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.
CAM - Antoine Lockhart 37 pass from Paxton DeLaurent (Luke Galbreath kick), 11:06
CAM - Collin Thomas 24 pass from DeLaurent (kick failed), 7:17
CAM - Thomas 10 pass from DeLaurent (run failed), 4:04
WAS - Ryan Hoerstkamp 44 interception return (Blaine Straatmann kick), 0:20
CAM - Talon Randazzo 18 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 8:20
CAM - Ryan Maasen 1 run (Thomas pass from DeLaurent), 0:46
CAM - Randazzo 7 pass from DeLaurent (Drake Miller pass from DeLaurent), 9:45
CAM - Randazzo 22 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 6:00
CAM - Evan Farris 22 run (Galbreath kick), 0:39