Hoerstkamp to the House
Buy Now

Washington senior Ryan Hoerstkamp returns an interception 45 yards for a touchdown as Camdenton quarterback Paxton DeLaurent pursues Friday during district semifinal action in Camdenton.

 Bill Battle

CAMDENTON — Washington's turnaround football season concluded Friday night with a 56-7 loss to the top-seeded Camdenton Lakers in Class 4 District 5 semifinal.

Washington closed the season at 9-2. Camdenton (11-0) advances to host the district championship game next Friday.

Washington's lone touchdown came on a 44-yard interception return by Ryan Hoerstkamp in the opening quarter.

Complete game coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.

Box Score
Washington 7-0-0-0=7
Camdenton 19-15-22-0=56
First Quarter
CAM - Antoine Lockhart 37 pass from Paxton DeLaurent (Luke Galbreath kick), 11:06
CAM - Collin Thomas 24 pass from DeLaurent (kick failed), 7:17
CAM - Thomas 10 pass from DeLaurent (run failed), 4:04
WAS - Ryan Hoerstkamp 44 interception return (Blaine Straatmann kick), 0:20
Second Quarter
CAM - Talon Randazzo 18 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 8:20
CAM - Ryan Maasen 1 run (Thomas pass from DeLaurent), 0:46
Third Quarter
CAM - Randazzo 7 pass from DeLaurent (Drake Miller pass from DeLaurent), 9:45
CAM - Randazzo 22 pass from DeLaurent (Galbreath kick), 6:00
CAM - Evan Farris 22 run (Galbreath kick), 0:39
Fourth Quarter
No scoring